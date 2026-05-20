Verizon to redeem debt securities on June 20, 2026

Verizon Communications Inc. ("Verizon") (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced that it will redeem the following notes on June 20, 2026 (the "Redemption Date"):

I.D. Number Title of
Security		 Amount to be
Redeemed		 Principal Amount
Outstanding
CUSIP: 92343V ER1 / 92343V
EQ3 / U9221A BK3		 4.329% Notes
due 2028 (the
"Notes")		 $1,295,282,000
 $2,545,282,000


We are redeeming (i) $1,274,166,000 of the Notes under CUSIP 92343V ER1, (ii) $11,012,000 of the Notes under CUSIP 92343V EQ3, and (iii) $10,104,000 of the Notes under CUSIP U9221A BK3 for a total redemption amount of $1,295,282,000 of the outstanding $2,545,282,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The redemption price for the Notes being redeemed will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes being redeemed (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date), as the case may be, discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes) plus 25 basis points (the "Redemption Price"), plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The Redemption Price will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the Notes on the third Business Day (as defined in the Notes) preceding the Redemption Date.

Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to the paying agent: U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, 333 Thornall Street, Edison, New Jersey 08837, United States of America, or via telephone at 1-800-934-6802.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Media contact:
Katie Magnotta
201-602-9235
katie.magnotta@Verizon.com

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