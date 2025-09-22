Verizon Business delivers advanced network connectivity solutions to the St. Louis Blues and Enterprise Center

What you need to know:

  • Verizon Business and Extreme Networks, Inc. deploy advanced Converged Network (Wi-Fi) services at Enterprise Center to enhance the fan experience and streamline operations
  • Partnership focuses on delivering high-speed connectivity and network visualization to drive a seamless experience during Enterprise Center games and events

The St. Louis Blues today announced Verizon Business has completed a major converged network (Wi-Fi) solution refresh at Enterprise Center. Working alongside Wi-Fi provider Extreme Networks, Verizon's integrated network solutions and services will provide seamless, state-of-the-art wireless connectivity for everyone from athletes and staff to fans in the stands this hockey season.

"As an organization that prioritizes innovation, we recognize that a robust and innovative network is crucial for streamlining operations and driving the best fan experiences at Enterprise Center," said Todd Mitchell, VP and General Manager, St. Louis Blues. "We can already see how these advanced solutions will elevate the game day experience at Enterprise Center, providing value to fans and operations."

Working closely with the St. Louis Blues, Verizon designed and deployed a comprehensive wired and wireless internet system—Public and Private LAN and structured cabling—across Enterprise Center and surrounding areas. The network solution upgrades will ensure ultra-fast, secure, and reliable connectivity to enhance both operational efficiency and the overall fan experience at Enterprise Center.

"Our goal is to empower the St. Louis Blues to deliver the best possible experience for their fans," said Jake Kornblatt, VP, Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon Business. "By providing cutting-edge connectivity to support operational excellence, we're making game days at Enterprise Center more immersive, engaging and enjoyable for everyone."

Fans can experience the converged network upgrades to Enterprise Center live beginning Thursday, October 9, 2025, for the St. Louis Blues' home opener for the 2025-26 season against the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m.

As the Official 5G Network for Enterprise Center, Verizon also owns and operates the neutral host Distributed Antenna System (DAS) in the arena—ensuring fans have several ways to get and stay connected. Learn more about how Verizon's advanced 5G network and solutions are creating Intelligent Venues across sports and entertainment.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024.

