Veritone Updates Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) ("Veritone" or the "Company"), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced that the Company will now hold a conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, provide an update on the business and conduct a question-and-answer session. The updated earnings release date is required primarily to allow additional time to finalize the Company's accounting treatment related to certain commercial transactions that transpired in the fourth quarter of 2025.
To participate, please join the conference call or live audio webcast links or use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be connected to the Veritone earnings conference call. To avoid any delays, please join at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.
- Conference Call
- Live Audio Webcast
- Domestic Call Number: (844) 750-4897
- International Call Number: (412) 317-5293
About Veritone
Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and dynamic workflows. By empowering organizations in both the commercial and public sectors, Veritone enables users to increase operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitability. The company's proprietary AI operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to process and tokenize data—including video, audio, and images—powering sophisticated automation and measurable business outcomes. Committed to the development of ethical AI, Veritone blends human expertise with cutting-edge technology to help customers navigate a complex digital landscape while helping to protect intellectual property and enabling sustainable business growth. For more information, visit Veritone.com .
