Veritone Partners with ATP Media to Unlock New Revenue from Tennis's Greatest Moments

ATP Media's world-class archive of the ATP Tour is now additionally available through Veritone for licensing across North America, making decades of iconic matches available to interested parties
Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year content licensing agreement with ATP Media, the broadcast production and distribution arm of the ATP Tour. The deal opens ATP Media's premium tennis archive to broadcasters, brands, production companies and content creators across North America so they can integrate one of tennis' most extensive and iconic archives into their creative work.
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Under the agreement, Veritone will enable content archiving, cloud hosting, AI processing and licensing for a broad collection of ATP Media content like match highlights, iconic moments, player features and archival footage from ATP Tour events from around the world in North America. The partnership makes a deep well of content available for documentaries, news programming, advertising campaigns and digital storytelling to broadcasters, brands, production companies and content creators across North America so they can integrate one of tennis' most extensive and iconic archives into their creative work.
Through Veritone's licensing services, the ATP Tour's content will be managed by Veritone's AI-powered Digital Media Hub (DMH) to support advanced metadata tagging, search functionality, and turnkey e-commerce capabilities. This means licensing buyers can search ATP Media content to request and transact in one place with built-in rights management embedded from start to finish.
"Every season adds new chapters to the ATP Tour's story, but the moments that define the sport continue to resonate long after the final point," said Alan Bruno, Head of Business Development at ATP Media. "By partnering with Veritone, we're expanding opportunities for brands, editorial outlets, content creators and all video licensees in North America to access our world-class archive, helping bring those stories to new audiences."
As demand for authentic sports content continues to grow across streaming, digital media and branded content, organizations need trusted sources of official licensed footage. Through its expanding sports content licensing business, Veritone helps rights holders preserve, manage and monetize valuable media assets through AI-first software and an experienced sales team, while supporting proper layers of review and protections.
"Some of the most memorable moments in sports deserve a life far beyond the live broadcast," said Craig Caruso, Vice President of Sports Media and Commercial Partnerships at Veritone. "We're excited to work with ATP Media to connect its extraordinary archive while the sport is experiencing significant growth in the commercial, entertainment and editorial spaces."
The agreement further expands Veritone's portfolio of leading sports, including tennis, and media partnerships, reinforcing its role in helping organizations unlock new value from their content libraries while maintaining control of their intellectual property.
To learn more about Veritone Licensing services, visit licensing.veritone.com .
About ATP Media
As the broadcast and media arm of the ATP Tour, ATP Media was formed in 2001 as Tennis Properties Limited; providing the centralised exploitation of media rights across the ATP Tour, host broadcast production for the Nitto ATP Finals, Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF, ATP Masters 1000s and world feed production for the ATP 500s and, more recently, the ATP 250s. ATP Media has unrivalled access and expertise in the full-service broadcast production of men's professional tennis with an end to end solution for global broadcasters incorporating: rights sales, multi-platform live production, data driven insights, award winning non-live short form and social media content, a global fibre distribution network and a market leading digital archive. ATP Media also owns and operates its own market leading direct-to-consumer platform Tennis TV. For more information, please visit www.atpmedia.tv .
About Veritone
Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and dynamic workflows. By empowering organizations in both the commercial and public sectors, Veritone enables users to increase operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitability. The company's proprietary AI operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to process and tokenize data—including video, audio, and images—powering sophisticated automation and measurable business outcomes. Committed to the development of ethical AI, Veritone blends human expertise with cutting-edge technology to help customers navigate a complex digital landscape while helping to protect intellectual property and enabling sustainable business growth. For more information, visit veritone.com .
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the content licensing agreement with ATP Media; the expected availability and capabilities of ATP Media content through Veritone's Digital Media Hub platform; the demand for licensed sports content across streaming, digital media and branded content; Veritone's ability to help rights holders preserve, manage and monetize media assets; the growth of Veritone's sports content licensing business and media partnerships; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities.
Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to successfully implement and generate revenue from the ATP Media content licensing arrangement; risks related to the demand for and commercial viability of licensed sports content; competition from other content licensing and media platforms; the ability to maintain and expand media partnership relationships; dependence on third-party content and rights holders; changes in content licensing market dynamics; and other risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
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