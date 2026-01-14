Veritone aiWARE Platform Aims to Advance the Department of War's AI-First, Modular Open Architecture Strategy

Veritone Commends the Department of War's Newly Released Artificial Intelligence Strategy, Accelerating Open Architecture Integration and the Removal of Barriers that Impede AI Adoption

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, is equipped and positioned to advance the Department of War's AI-first, modular open architecture strategy, issued January 9, 2026 , which calls for accelerating AI adoption through "AI-first" operations and modular, open system architectures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260114509680/en/

Built for operators and acquisition leaders, Veritone brings low-friction, mission-aligned infrastructure and data superiority, which already enable the U.S. Air Force and federal missions to move faster with trusted AI.

With more than a decade of operating history, Veritone's aiWARE™ platform is a FedRAMP- approved, deployable, and interoperable AI operating system designed to orchestrate artificial intelligence models, data, and workflows across commercial and public sector environments. aiWARE supports organizations seeking to operationalize AI while maintaining flexibility, governance, and control.

"The Department of War's strategy underscores the importance of deploying AI in ways that are secure, flexible, and operationally viable," said Ryan Steelberg, Chairman, President and CEO of Veritone. "aiWARE is already entrusted by federal agencies, including the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, for its ability to transform large volumes of unstructured data, including digital evidence, into actionable intelligence. We look forward to continuing to expand our work to support and enhance the U.S. government's rapid adoption of AI."

Federal-Ready AI Platform

Veritone's aiWARE platform has achieved key federal readiness milestones, including:

  • FedRAMP Authorization for aiWARE Government, listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace
  • "Awardable" status on the DoD Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace.
  • "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.
  • Awarded a sole-source contract from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations to enhance and accelerate data analysis and workflows, investigative activity across several mission areas, and situational awareness.
  • Demonstrated Authorization to Operate (ATO) deployments within U.S. Department of Justice environments.
  • Awarded a five-year multi-vendor $249 million blanket purchase agreement by the CDAO (formerly known as the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center) for Test and Evaluation capabilities to accelerate the development and deployment of secure, scalable AI technologies across the federal government.

These milestones enable agencies to evaluate and deploy aiWARE in accordance with established federal security, compliance, and procurement requirements.

Built for AI-First and Modular Open Architectures

The Department of War's strategy emphasizes the need for architectures that enable interoperability, rapid experimentation, and component replacement without vendor lock-in. aiWARE was designed with these principles in mind, allowing organizations to integrate and manage multiple AI models—commercial, open-source, or proprietary—within a single platform.

In December 2025 , Veritone announced expanded deployment options for aiWARE, including support for self-hosted tenants in private AWS or Azure environments. This deployment flexibility supports hybrid and customer-managed infrastructure models, aligning with government requirements for security, data residency, and operational independence.

Supporting AI Experimentation and Operations

As government organizations increase experimentation with AI technologies, aiWARE provides a platform for managing AI workflows, evaluating models, and operationalizing AI outputs within existing processes. By separating AI orchestration from underlying model development, aiWARE enables agencies to adapt as technologies and mission requirements evolve.

For more information about Veritone and its aiWARE platform, visit www.veritone.com .

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone's software and services empower individuals at the world's largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone's leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Veritone's ability to support and expand its work with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies; the anticipated benefits and alignment of Veritone's aiWARE platform with the Department of Defense's AI-first and modular open architecture strategy; the continued maintenance of FedRAMP authorization and federal compliance certifications; the ability to secure, maintain, or expand government contracts; the capabilities, performance, and interoperability of the aiWARE platform in federal and commercial environments; the ability to deploy aiWARE across hybrid, cloud, and customer-managed infrastructure models; anticipated demand for AI solutions in the federal government market; Veritone's competitive position in the government AI solutions market; and Veritone's ability to adapt its platform to evolving government requirements, procurement processes, and mission needs. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

