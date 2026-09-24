Verdera Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid; Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast

Verdera Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid; Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast

TSXV: V
OTCQB: VUECF
www.verderauranium.com

Verdera Energy Corp. (TSXV: V) (OTCQB: VUECF) ("Verdera" or the "Company") announces today its intention to effect a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Company also announces it will host a conference call and webcast at 11:30 AM ET on Monday, September 28, 2026, to update Verdera and Encore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) ("enCore") shareholders in advance of the planned distribution of Verdera shares to enCore shareholders.

Verdera Energy Corp. Logo

Normal Course Issuer Bid
The Company may, during the 12-month period commencing September 29, 2026 and ending September 28, 2027, purchase on the TSXV up to 3,793,152 of its common shares in total, representing approximately 10% of the Company's public float and approximately 5% of the 75,782,993 common shares issued and outstanding as of September 23, 2026. Purchases will be conducted on the open market through the facilities of the TSXV at prevailing market prices at the time of acquisition, subject to the pricing limitations set out in TSX Venture Exchange policies. The Company has retained Haywood Securities Inc. to effect purchases on its behalf pursuant to the NCIB. The Company believes that the purchase of the Company's common shares at current price levels represents an attractive and appropriate use of available corporate funds.

The timing and extent of any purchases under the NCIB will depend on market conditions and other corporate considerations, as determined by management. The Company may suspend or terminate purchases at any time. The Company has not purchased any of its common shares within the past 12 months. Shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled.

Corporate Update and Webcast
As previously announced on September 15, 2026, enCore has set a record date of September 25, 2026 for the distribution of Verdera common shares (the "Distribution Shares") as a special dividend payable on September 30, 2026 to enCore shareholders of record. A total of 14,000,000 of the Distribution Shares will be subject to restrictions on transfer expiring in two equal tranches on November 20, 2026 and February 20, 2027.

The conference call and webcast will be held at 11:30 AM ET on Monday, September 28, 2026. To register for the webcast, please visit: https://app.webinar.net/AkO61rYeo5G or join by phone toll-free at 1-888-510-2154. A replay will be available to registered attendees and will be posted on the Company's website.

About Verdera Energy Corp. 

Verdera Energy Corp. is focused on the development of In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium assets in New Mexico. Led by a team with extensive experience in the uranium and natural resources sector, Verdera is working to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable domestic uranium in the United States. Verdera holds private mineral rights spanning approximately 400 square miles, 88 million pounds of known and historic resources and a significant proprietary uranium database. New Mexico, with expansive uranium resources, is positioned as a critical district in the U.S. domestic nuclear renaissance, driven by efforts to reduce reliance on foreign imports. Verdera is committed to fostering strong community relations and strives to work closely with local communities.

www.verderauranium.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe" and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's intentions with respect to the NCIB, the effects of repurchases of the Company's common shares and purchases thereunder, the timing of the conference call and webcast, the distribution of the Distribution Shares by enCore and the release of transfer restrictions on certain Distribution Shares. These statements are based on the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the assumptions were made. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause such differences include: any significant changes to common share price or trading volume; continued availability of capital for the purposes of the NCIB; and the completion of the distribution of the Distribution Shares by enCore as anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verdera-announces-intention-to-commence-normal-course-issuer-bid-company-to-host-conference-call-and-webcast-302888667.html

SOURCE Verdera Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/24/c9588.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EU:CCtsxv:euNASDAQ:EUplatinum investing
EU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Encore Energy

Encore Energy

None Keep Reading...
Supply/demand imbalance visualization using pencils on blue background.

WPIC Forecasts 2026 Platinum Surplus as Demand Drops

After bracing for a fourth consecutive annual supply deficit, the global platinum market is now facing severe whiplash after a new forecast for a 265,000 ounce surplus for the year. The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) slashed its 2026 total platinum demand forecast by 18 percent to 7.08... Keep Reading...
Three platinum and palladium bars stacked unevenly on a plain white surface.

Platinum and Palladium Price Trends: H1 2026 Review and Forecast

Platinum and palladium didn't escape the volatility experienced by the precious metals complex in H1 2026. While considered precious metals, these two platinum-group metals (PGMs) largely trade on demand from the auto sector. Both are used as catalysts to control emissions produced from internal... Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum Drivers Intact, Will Price Break Out Again?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, says that although the year's first quarter brought the sector's first surplus in six quarters, the platinum market is still expected to be in deficit this year. "We're expecting investment to return and recoup some of... Keep Reading...
Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Producers by Country

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties. However, just a handful of countries produce these precious metals.The automotive industry is the world’s... Keep Reading...
Rows of reflective platinum bars stacked closely.

WPIC: Platinum Heading for Fourth Supply Deficit in a Row

After an active first quarter, the global platinum market remains on track to record its fourth consecutive annual deficit as supply concerns bump up against resilient demand.The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) published its latest Platinum Quarterly report on May 18, providing a look... Keep Reading...
Commodity price board showing metal names and price changes with arrows.

The Next Safe Haven? Platinum's "Mojo" Attracting Investor Demand

Platinum may be the most undervalued precious metal, giving it plenty of upside for a catch-up trade. Platinum was the second best-performing metal last year, gaining about 120 percent in 2025. Now the market’s strong fundamentals are carrying over in 2026 with a wide range of investment... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

GoldInxs Advances Fishpot Toward Maiden Drill Program with New 3D IP Survey, Magnetic and Virtual DRILL Results

JAGUAR URANIUM REPORTS RARE EARTH OXIDES ASSOCIATED WITH URANIUM-PHOSPHATE-VANADIUM MINERALIZATION AT THE BERLIN ASSET IN COLOMBIA

Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Christine West to the Board of Directors

Spartan Metals Receives BLM Approval for Seven Additional Drill Sites at its Tungstonia Claims, Nevada

Related News

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Advances Fishpot Toward Maiden Drill Program with New 3D IP Survey, Magnetic and Virtual DRILL Results

energy investing

JAGUAR URANIUM REPORTS RARE EARTH OXIDES ASSOCIATED WITH URANIUM-PHOSPHATE-VANADIUM MINERALIZATION AT THE BERLIN ASSET IN COLOMBIA

precious metals investing

Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Christine West to the Board of Directors

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Receives BLM Approval for Seven Additional Drill Sites at its Tungstonia Claims, Nevada

precious metals investing

Sranan Gold Announces Effective Date of Change of Auditor

gold investing

Robert Sinn: More Upside Ahead for Junior Mining Investors

precious metals investing

NevGold Announces the Passing of Board Member Tim Dyhr