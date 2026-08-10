Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. Reports Q2 2026 Results

  • Maintained strong balance sheet with $53.5 million cash and no debt
  • Realized 24% lower Q2 net loss year-over-year as cost savings initiatives continue
  • Advancing evaluation of strategic alternatives

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. ("Verde" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VGAS) announced today financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2026.

"During the second quarter, we continued to execute on our cost reduction initiatives while maintaining financial flexibility, ending the quarter with more than $50 million of cash and no debt. We remain focused on preserving shareholder capital while advancing our technology deployment strategy and evaluating potential strategic opportunities that we believe could maximize shareholder value," said George Burdette, CEO of Verde.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $53.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and no debt. Shares outstanding remained unchanged at 44.5 million shares including both Class A and Class C common stock.

For the second quarter 2026, the Company recorded a net loss of $(1.9) million and diluted net loss per share of Class A common stock of $(0.04) compared to a net loss of $(2.5) million and diluted net loss per share of Class A common stock of $(0.07) for the same period in 2025. For the first half of 2026, the Company recorded a net loss of $(4.3) million and diluted net loss per share of Class A common stock of $(0.10), compared to a net loss of $(5.3) million and diluted net loss per share of Class A common stock of $(0.15) for the same period in 2025. The lower losses were primarily due to implementation of our cost savings initiatives, which resulted in lower general and administrative expenses.

About Verde Clean Fuels, Inc.

Verde owns an innovative and proprietary gas-to-liquids processing technology capable of converting low-value or stranded feedstocks into higher-value clean transportation fuels. Our synthesis gas ("syngas")-to-gasoline plus (STG+ ® ) process is designed to convert syngas, derived from a variety of feedstocks, including natural gas and biomass, into fully finished liquid fuels that require no additional refining. The STG+ ® technology is engineered for industrial-scale deployment and intended to be delivered in standardized modular units. Over $150 million has been invested in the development and demonstration of the STG+ ® technology since 2007, including the construction and operation of a demonstration plant that has completed over 10,000 hours of operation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, regarding the Company's expectations and any future financial performance, the Company's strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans, goals and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words "could," "should," "would," "will," "aim," "may," "focus," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "advance," "project," "plan," "potential," "goal," "strategy," "proposed," "positions," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, financial, legal, regulatory, political, governmental and business conditions; changes in domestic and foreign markets and policies; the failure of the Company to deploy its technology; the failure of the Company to commercialize its technology for any reason; the failure of the Company to complete any transaction; the risks and uncertainties relating to the implementation of the Company's strategy and the timing of any business milestone; and delays in acquisition, financing, construction and development of any potential project. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein and in any oral statements made in connection therewith occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's filings with the SEC are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Verde Clean Fuels, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2026

2025

2026

2025

General and administrative expenses

$

2,359

$

3,094

$

5,032

$

6,092

Research and development expenses

165

145

346

329

Total operating loss

2,524

3,239

5,378

6,421

Other (income)

(478

)

(665

)

(985

)

(1,196

)

Loss before income taxes

(2,046

)

(2,574

)

(4,393

)

(5,225

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(106

)

(28

)

(60

)

25

Net loss

$

(1,940

)

$

(2,546

)

$

(4,333

)

$

(5,250

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

$

(1,033

)

$

(1,286

)

$

(2,219

)

$

(2,743

)

Net loss attributable to Verde Clean Fuels, Inc.

$

(907

)

$

(1,260

)

$

(2,114

)

$

(2,507

)

Earnings per share

Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding, basic and diluted

22,070,453

18,836,078

22,070,453

16,833,316

Loss per share of Class A common stock

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.15

)

Verde Clean Fuels, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

As of

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

53,454

$

57,215

Restricted cash

100

100

Accounts receivable – other

-

145

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

790

466

Total current assets

54,344

57,926

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment, net

53

62

Intellectual property and patented technology

1,925

1,925

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

339

173

Deposits

161

161

Total non-current assets

2,478

2,321

Total assets

$

56,822

$

60,247

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

443

$

985

Accrued liabilities

1,141

906

Operating lease liabilities

359

174

Other current liabilities

134

35

Total current liabilities

2,077

2,100

Non-current liabilities:

Operating lease liabilities

-

12

Total non-current liabilities

-

12

Total liabilities

2,077

2,112

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity

Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 22,049,621 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

2

2

Class C common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 22,500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

2

2

Additional paid in capital

65,153

64,070

Accumulated deficit

(36,329

)

(34,215

)

Noncontrolling interest

25,917

28,276

Total stockholders' equity

54,745

58,135

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

56,822

$

60,247

Investor Relations:
Caldwell Bailey (ICR)
verdeIR@icrinc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Verde Clean FuelsVGASNASDAQ:VGAScleantech investing
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