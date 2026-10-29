Veracyte to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced it will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference – Palm Beach Gardens, FL
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – London, UK 
    Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 18 at 2:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time
  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference – Nashville, TN
    Fireside chat on Thursday, November 19 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time

Live audio webcasts of the company's presentations will be available by visiting Veracyte's website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after each live presentation broadcast.

About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company with a vision to transform cancer care for patients around the world. The company's molecular tests assess the unique biology of each patient's tumor to help clinicians answer essential questions about cancer care. Veracyte's Diagnostics Platform combines broad genomic and clinical data, advanced bioinformatics and AI, and a powerful evidence-generation engine to support continued innovation and pipeline development. The company's portfolio includes the Afirma® Genomic Sequencing Classifier testDecipher® Bladder Genomic Classifier testDecipher® Prostate Genomic Classifier testProsigna® Breast Risk of Recurrence test, and the TrueMRD™ Monitoring Test for MIBC. For more information, visit Veracyte's website or follow the company on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Investors:
Kelly Gura
investors@veracyte.com

Media:
Molly Cornbleet
media@veracyte.com
+1-650-351-8780


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