Veracyte Announces Eight Decipher-Focused Studies to Be Presented at ASTRO 2026

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, announced today that eight studies leveraging its Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier test and whole-transcriptome data will be presented at the 2026 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting. The conference will take place September 26–30 in Boston.

The presentations include analyses from Phase II and III clinical trials, Genomic Research for Intelligent Discovery (GRID) research, and national real-world studies. Together, they examine Decipher's prognostic value in assessing disease risk and predictive value in identifying which patients may benefit from treatment intensification, including adding androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) to radiation.

"The breadth of research being presented at ASTRO underscores the growing role of genomic information in helping clinicians navigate complex prostate cancer treatment decisions," said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte's medical director for Urology. "These presentations demonstrate how elucidating the molecular components of tumor biology may help personalize treatment decisions for patients across different stages of disease."

The following Decipher-focused studies will be presented at ASTRO 2026:

Oral Presentations

Quick-Pitch Presentation

Poster Presentations

Additional information is available through the ASTRO 2026 Annual Meeting program.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company with a vision to transform cancer care for patients around the world. The company's molecular tests assess the unique biology of each patient's tumor to help clinicians answer essential questions about cancer care. Veracyte's Diagnostics Platform combines broad genomic and clinical data, advanced bioinformatics and AI, and a powerful evidence-generation engine to support continued innovation and pipeline development. The company's portfolio includes the Afirma® Genomic Sequencing Classifier testDecipher® Bladder Genomic Classifier test, Decipher® Prostate Genomic Classifier test, Prosigna® Breast Risk of Recurrence test, and the TrueMRD™ Monitoring Test for MIBC. For more information, visit Veracyte's website or follow the company on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).  

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential role of genomic information in helping identify which patients may benefit from treatment intensification and helping clinicians navigate prostate cancer treatment decisions and personalize treatment decisions for patients across different stages of disease. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "potential," "will," and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements due to risks and uncertainties described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Veracyte's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Veracyte disclaims any obligation to update them except as required by law.

Veracyte, the Veracyte logo and Decipher are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and selected countries.

Investors
Kelly Gura  
investors@veracyte.com

Media
Molly Cornbleet 
media@veracyte.com 
+1 650-351-8780


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