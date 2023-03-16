GamingInvesting News

Venture Valley Video Game Now Featured on YIPPEE Exchange for Educators

Video Game Teaches Students Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship

The Venture Valley game team today announced a new partnership with YIPPEE Exchange the go-to marketplace for K-12 entrepreneurship education. Now listed on YIPPEE Exchange, the Venture Valley video game is an easily accessible resource for educators looking to teach entrepreneurial skills and business acumen in an engaging way.

The Singleton Foundation's Venture Valley is a fast-paced business simulation game where players in a risk-free environment take on the highs and lows of being an entrepreneur. Venture Valley is available for free on PC and mobile ( iOS and Android ) with no in-app purchases or ads.

Recently awarded 4 out of 5 stars from Common Sense Media , which provides trustworthy media information to families, Venture Valley empowers students in grades 6-12 to build financial and business basics. Venture Valley sustains students' interest with a competitive esports-style multiplayer play, giving students a fun outlet to compete with friends in positive ways while practicing financial skills and business concepts. It also has a single-player campaign of 35 entertaining missions. Players learn real financial and business skills as they grow their business from one small pet-walking enterprise to multiple businesses, including a drone factory, a dating app development firm, a robot manufacturer, and many more. The game aligns with learning standards across multiple disciplines, including English language arts, math, business, and financial literacy.

YIPPEE Exchange is a product of Burton D. Morgan Foundation and was created in collaboration with Young Entrepreneur Institute. It connects educators to a host of free entrepreneurial resources and one another – empowering them to share their experiences and offer lessons that build real-world skills. Through generous funding and innovative technology, YIPPEE Exchange removes common barriers to accessing resources and provides students with transformative learning experiences.

"Our educators are always looking for engaging content, and Venture Valley is a perfect fit for YIPPEE! Venture Valley meets youth where they are and helps them learn about entrepreneurship in a fun way that aligns with their interests" said Emily Bean , Director of Youth Entrepreneurship Education for Burton D. Morgan Foundation.

Venture Valley 's game producer Nick Night is featured today in Young Entrepreneur Institute's virtual Educator Power Hour presentation on the gamification of financial literacy, where he will demo the game to educators. Power Hours are organized by Young Entrepreneur Institute to provide quick, free professional development sessions focused on monthly entrepreneurial themes. The online Zoom event will take place today, Thursday, March 16 th from 4-5 pm EST and after will be available for replay in the Power Hour archives.

Venture Valley is developed by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy, a 2023 Innovation Award winner from Jump$tart. More information on the Venture Valley game can be found at www.venturevalleygame.com and through social media channels:

About the Singleton Foundation

The mission of the Singleton Foundation is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship and to inspire individual achievement. The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3).

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here.

GIGABYTE AORUS Invites Gamers to Explore AORUSVERSE at PAX EAST 2023

- GIGABYTE AORUS invites gamers and fans to attend AORUSVERSE, a vast gaming universe packed with the latest AORUS gaming hardware and gears, at PAX EAST 2023. The triumphant return to Boston will also feature fun activities and exciting esports challenges throughout the booth, where visitors can get their hands on the latest tech and participate in various events to win prizes.

At AORUSVERSE, attendees can explore the 2023 gaming laptop lineup, featuring the flagship AORUS 17X and 15X. These laptops are powered by the latest Intel 13th gen CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 40 laptop GPU, delivering a giant leap in gaming performance. They also come with QHD displays with up to 240Hz refresh rates for a smooth and fluid gameplay. For those looking for a balance of performance and portability, the non-X variants, AORUS 17 and 15, will also be available onsite for attendees to test personally.

In addition to the gaming laptops, AORUS will also be showcasing powerful PC builds on the showfloor, featuring the Z790 AORUS motherboards and RTX™ 40 series graphics cards. These builds will be paired with GIGABYTE 4K gaming monitors in various sizes for delivering the ultimate 4K immersive experience. Attendees can also try out the newly launched action-role-playing game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on these setups and get early access to Street Fighter 6, which is set to be launched in June, all in the AORUSVERSE.

As part of the AORUSVERSE experience, attendees can participate in Four the Pin, an exciting onsite campaign, where completing designated tasks earns them limited edition PAX EAST 2023 exclusive pins. Attendees can also join AORUS Falcon Warriors Club on Discord to get an AORUS NFT and a free AORUS swag bag at the booth. For those who are unable to attend the event, AORUS will have an online giveaway , providing everyone else an opportunity to win a 2023 model AORUS 15X gaming laptop.

AORUSVERSE will take place at PAX EAST 2023 from March 23rd to 26th at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Attendees will have a chance to immerse themselves in thrilling challenges and win fantastic prizes. The official AORUS store will also be onsite, offering a wide range of hardware, gaming gears, and peripherals with PAX exclusive discounts. For more information, follow AORUS official Twitter , Facebook and Instagram to get the latest information.

McDonald's, Gen.G, and the Black Collegiate Gaming Association Come Together to Host the HBCU+ College NetWORK, A Summit for HBCU Students Interested in the Gaming and Esports Industries

HBCU students will meet top executives within gaming and esports for a day of mentorship, networking and more

- McDonald's tapped global esports organization Gen.G and the Black Collegiate Gaming Association (BCGA) to present the HBCU+ College netWORK Summit, happening today. This event will facilitate conversations and connections by introducing Black college students to professionals and entrepreneurs in the gaming and esports industries. In addition, 16 of the student participants will participate in an NBA 2K tournament with a $1,000 prize pool. Games will be streamed on the Gen.G Twitch channel: Twitch.tvGengesports further expanding the student experience and exposure.

FaZe Holdings Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Earnings Call

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 in a Shareholder Letter after the market closes on Thursday, March 30, 2023 .

FaZe Clan Logo

FaZe will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter has been posted to its Investor Relations website at https://investor.fazeclan.com . Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, FaZe will host a webcasted conference call to discuss its results.

Earnings Webcast Information
Event: FaZe Holdings Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earning Call
Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time )
Live Webcast Site: https://investor.fazeclan.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on FaZe Holding Inc.'s Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com .

About FaZe Holdings Inc.
FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by gamers and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 13  competitive esports teams who have won 37 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

NetEase Showcases a Diverse Slate of Presentations at GDC 2023

  • Over 20 NetEase Games experts have been shortlisted to present at GDC this year, delivering more than 16 talks across the Core Concepts and Summits sessions.
  • Presentations from NetEase Games sessions will focus on sharing insights based on its blockbuster titles such as Harry Potter : Magic Awakened , Life After or Naraka: Bladepoint , highlighting its use of machine learning in game development, debating the future of tabletop games and showcasing research about the management of gaming communities.
  • NetEase Games will also introduce CliCli, an integrated game editor and global distribution platform which removes barriers to entry for game creators.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, will be attending the 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC), with its employees delivering more than 16 talks across the Core Concepts and Summits sessions.

NetEase Games will also showcase CliCli at booth S1332 in the Expo area and during a sponsored presentation titled Developing a User-Generated Content Platform Ecosystem . CliCli is an integrated game editor and global distribution platform which removes barriers to entry for game creators such as the need to write code, helping them concentrate on game design and getting to market faster.

Intella X will be Showcasing Its Web3 Platform and Games at GDC with Polygon Labs

Intella X, the innovative Web3 gaming platform developed by South Korean gaming giant NEOWIZ, has announced that it will participate alongside Polygon Labs in the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco .

Intella X

The Web3 gaming platform is expected to showcase its game lineups, including first-person shooter (FPS) "A.V.A"; the NFT PFP project 'Early Retired Cats Club'; as well as showcase the demo for the upcoming Web3 MMORPG, 'EOS Gold', developed by Blue Potion Games, at Polygon Labs' booth on March 22nd .

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Polygon Labs for GDC 2023," said a spokesperson for Intella X. "And we are just as excited to showcase our upcoming game titles to provide a unique and unforgettable Web3 gaming experience on Polygon."

"Intella X is making remarkable strides in Web3 gaming, thanks to their cutting-edge platform and unparalleled content offerings, positioning them as a leading player in the industry," said Urvit Goel, Vice President, Head of Global Business Development at Polygon Labs. "We are pleased to showcase them in the Polygon booth at GDC."

In addition to its game showcase, Intella X will also hold an on-site NFT whitelist event for its upcoming NFT PFP project, 'Early Retired Cats Club'. Event attendees can participate by visiting the Polygon booth, where winners will be randomly selected for an opportunity to mint one of the highly anticipated NFT PFF projects on the Polygon Network.

Prior to the announcement of showcasing at the Game Developers Conference, Intella X has recently soft-launched its 'Intella X Wallet' as well as launched the first game of its 2023 game lineup.

Furthermore, Intella X recently partnered with IndiGG with the GameOn campaign, a cooperative online marketing campaign held by INDIGG and Polygon Labs to promote a healthy Web3 gaming experience.

Intella X is set to officially launch its platform services, including its proprietary Decentralized Exchange (DEX), NFT Launchpad, and Marketplace in the first half of 2023.

To learn more about Intella X's Web3 gaming platform and games, visit the Polygon booth at GDC 2023.

BC Supreme Court Says Loot Box Claim May Proceed

Since 2020, Slater Vecchio LLP has filed class action litigation claims in British Columbia and Quebec against video game companies who sell "loot boxes". A summary of these lawsuits can be found here: https:www.slatervecchio.comclass-actionloot-boxes-class-action

A loot box is a game of chance inside a video game in which a player pays for a digital "roll of the dice" chance to obtain a randomized selection of virtual items, ranging from simple customization options for a player's avatar or character, to game-changing equipment or additional avatars/characters which can enhance a player's ability to beat others.

