Venture Global, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Venture Global, Inc. ("Venture Global") (NYSE: VG) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to fourth quarter 2025 financial results before market open on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Venture Global will host a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 9:00 am Eastern Time (ET) on March 2, 2026, to discuss fourth quarter results.

A listen-only webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be available at Venture Global's Investor Relations website HERE . After the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be made available on the Venture Global website.

About Venture Global

Venture Global is an American producer and exporter of low-cost U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) with over 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction, or development. Venture Global began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is now one of the largest LNG exporters in the United States. The company's vertically integrated business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. The company's first three projects, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG, and CP2 LNG, are located in Louisiana along the Gulf of America. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

Investor Contact
Ben Nolan
IR@ventureglobalLNG.com

Media Contact
Shaylyn Hynes
press@ventureglobalLNG.com

