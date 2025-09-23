Venture Global Announces Over $30,000 for the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation

Today, Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG) announced a donation of $30,065 to the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSEF) for community-based programs and solutions that support the DMV area. This contribution is part of Venture Global's multi-year partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) through the Assists for Advancement initiative for the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards and the Points for Progress initiative for the Washington Mystics.

Venture Global sponsors Assists for Advancement and Points for Progress with a commitment to donate to MSEF for each assist achieved during Capitals and Wizards games and for each point scored during every Mystics game throughout each team's regular season. Today's donation is for the 2024-2025 season.

Venture Global is proud to be headquartered and support hundreds of careers in the DMV area. Our first year partnering with the Monumental Sports & Entertainment team has been a resounding success, and we are thrilled to be able to further support the DMV with this donation to the MSE Foundation an organization tirelessly focused on efforts and initiatives that strengthen and improve our community," said Shaylyn Hynes, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Strategy at Venture Global.

"We're grateful to Venture Global for their generous support and shared commitment to uplifting the DMV community," said Elizabeth Pace, President and Executive Director of the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. "With Assists for Advancement and Points for Progress , we are proud to partner with Venture Global on turning on-court and on-ice achievements into meaningful investments in local programs that create lasting impact for our neighbors."

About Venture Global

Venture Global is an American producer and exporter of low-cost U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) with over 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction, or development. Venture Global began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is now one of the largest LNG exporters in the United States. The company's vertically integrated business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. The company's first three projects, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG, and CP2 LNG, are located in Louisiana along the Gulf of America. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

About the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation

The Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation is committed to making the region a better place for all by supporting game-changing solutions for our community. We fundraise, provide grants to nonprofits and rally Monumental Sports & Entertainment's teams and fans to support and amplify the impact of community change agents. Together, we're raising the game in the DMV. Learn more at MonumentalFoundation.org and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram .

