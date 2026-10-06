Ventripoint Provides Corporate Update and Announces Shareholder Videoconference Call

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Canada TheNewswire - October 6, 2026 - VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company") (TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF; OTC:VPTDF), a leading provider of innovative AI-powered cardiac diagnostic solutions, is pleased to provide a corporate update and announces a shareholder videoconference call.
Dear Shareholders,
Ventripoint continues to execute on its strategy to expand commercialization of VMS+™, strengthen clinical adoption, and position the Company for revenue growth.
Key Achievements and Advances Since the Last Shareholder Call
Since the previous shareholder call, the Company has continued to make progress in areas including operations, commercialization, and clinical engagement, including:
Commercialization
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Closed the sale of one system to a U.S. midwest children's hospital
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Increased use of the CRM is resulting in the generation of new qualified leads
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Engagement with prospective customers through virtual demonstrations
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Shipment of a system to France for clinical evaluation
Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives
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Relationship with the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation expanded to include additional CHD Foundations and Philanthropies such as Jovie's Joy and Ella's Umbrella to support U.S. system placement opportunities
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Continued collaboration with Lishman Global to support manufacturing and regulatory preparation activities in China to enable market entry
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Continued evaluation of potential distribution and strategic opportunities in Asia, South America and the MENA region
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Continued development of strategy and early engagement efforts to expand VMS+™ into valvular and structural heart applications
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Collaboration with Providence Innovation and PHV to secure non-dilutive funding to support placement of systems in the new St. Paul's Hospital
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Acceptance into UBC's Health Innovation Intelligence program to assist with development of economic models for health system adoption
Technology, Product, and Regulatory
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Expanded focus on training, installation, and customer support systems
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Successful completion of manufacturing, quality and regulatory audits
Corporate Development and Team Expansion
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Recruitment of Dr. Philip Toleikis to the board of directors
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Ongoing discussions with experienced commercial professionals positioned to transition into roles upon securing financing
Capital Markets and Financing
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Engagement with Red Cloud to provide market maker services
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Engagement with More Capital to assist with business development in Canada and the U.S.
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Engagement with Growthbridge Ventures for strategic advisory services related to institutional capital
Shareholder Call Details
The Company will host a shareholder update call to provide additional context on recent developments, commercialization priorities, and upcoming milestones.
Shareholder Videoconference:
Date: Friday October 9, 2026
Time: 1pm EST
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82445054768?pwd=fFwdL47mNbxWvdYz9L2mdMaoJA7Eai.1
Meeting ID: 824 4505 4768
Passcode: 557461
Dial-in Numbers:
Dial by your location
• +1 438 809 7799 Canada
• +1 587 328 1099 Canada
• +1 647 558 0588 Canada
• +1 778 907 2071 Canada
• +1 780 666 0144 Canada
• +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
• +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
• +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
• +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
• +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
• +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 824 4505 4768
Passcode: 557461
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbnEnDZXPT
Closing Comments
Ventripoint is continuing to advance its commercialization strategy towards clinical adoption and growth. The Company appreciates the continued support of its shareholders and looks forward to providing further updates during the call.
Sincerely,
Hugh MacNaught
President & CEO
hmacnaught@ventripoint.com
(604) 671-4201
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint is a leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently
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