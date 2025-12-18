Ventripoint Diagnostics Announces Collaboration with Summit Sciences

(TheNewswire)
Engagement to develop economic and ROI models
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 18, 2025 - VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company"), (TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF; OTC:VPTDF) a leader in AI-enhanced cardiac imaging solutions, today announced the engagement of Dana Friesen and Summit Sciences, a specialized consulting firm, to create more sophisticated, customer-centric financial and return-on-investment (ROI) models. This strategic partnership aims to equip healthcare providers with enhanced tools to evaluate the economic benefits of adopting Ventripoint's innovative VMS+ technology for cardiac diagnostics.
The collaboration will focus on refining financial modeling frameworks that highlight the cost savings, operational efficiencies, and clinical outcomes associated with Ventripoint's AI-driven 3D heart modeling system. By integrating advanced analytics and real-world data, the new models will provide tailored insights for hospitals, clinics, and cardiology practices, demonstrating clear ROI through process improvement, better accuracy in heart assessments, and optimized resource allocation.
"We are excited to partner with Dana and Summit Sciences to elevate our financial modeling capabilities," said Hugh MacNaught, President & CEO of Ventripoint Diagnostics. "Dana's extensive expertise in healthcare transformation, combined with Summit Sciences' proven track record in data-driven consulting, will enable us to deliver even more compelling value propositions to our customers. This initiative underscores our commitment to not only advancing cardiac care through technology but also ensuring that our solutions make strong economic sense for healthcare providers worldwide."
"We believe that Ventripoint's VMS+ system can provide real benefits to patients, healthcare providers, and payors," commented Dana Friesen, CEO of Summit Sciences. "By creating new models based on real-world data, Ventripoint will be able to accelerate the pace of commercializing VMS+ while expanding global access to advanced cardiac imaging. Our history of working in partnership with a variety of partners and delivery models, including indigenous health networks and community-based models of care across Canada, the United States, and Latin America provides experience in delivering culturally sensitive and appropriate solutions addressing cost effectiveness and local accessibility. As an economic research organization, we are equally focused on uncovering both the patient-level outcomes and the measurable financial benefits VMS+™ technology can deliver—ensuring that innovation improves care while strengthening the economic sustainability of healthcare systems."
Dana Friesen brings over 15 years of experience in financial analysis and ROI optimization within the medical device and healthcare sectors. Summit Sciences specializes in delivering transformational insights and solutions to clients, enabling them to translate complex data into actionable business strategies.
This engagement is part of Ventripoint's broader strategy to accelerate market adoption of its VMS+ platform, which uses artificial intelligence to generate accurate 3D models of the heart from standard 2D ultrasound images, offering a faster, more affordable and accessible alternative to traditional MRI scans.
About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint is an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.
About Summit Sciences
Over the past two decades Summit Sciences has worked with numerous clinical agencies and delivered billions in lifetime partner savings. Summit's research services provide hospitals, manufacturers, and healthcare organizations with the critical data needed to make informed decisions about technology adoption, implementation strategies, and performance optimization. Summit employs advanced research methodologies combining clinical outcome analysis, operational efficiency metrics, and financial impact assessment to deliver actionable insights that improve patient care while optimizing resource utilization and demonstrating clear return on investment.
