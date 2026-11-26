(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 26, 2026 VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Corporation", TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Philip Toleikis as Chairman of the Corporation. The appointment is part of a planned succession aligned with the Corporation's new business plan, which is focused on growth and revenue generation. Dr. George Adams has resigned as Executive-Chairman of the Corporation and will join the Business Advisory Committee to continue to provide his guidance for the company.
"I have been a member of the Board and part of the executive leadership team for 16 years and feel it is the right time for leadership renewal as Ventripoint enters its next phase," stated Dr. Adams. "Philip is an outstanding choice to lead the Board. He has built and financed a public medical technology company, and his experience is ideally suited to the Company's new business plan and its focus on growth and revenue generation. I have tremendous confidence in the Ventripoint team and in the Company's prospects."
Dr. Toleikis commented, "I am honoured to be appointed Chairman. George has made significant contributions to the Company over the past 16 years, and I am grateful for the foundation he has built and for his continued guidance. Ventripoint has an exciting opportunity ahead. Our new business plan is focused on growth and revenue generation, and I look forward to working with the Board and management team to expand adoption of VMS+, grow our market presence and build value for patients, clinicians and shareholders. I have great confidence in our management team, our technology and the Company's long-term potential."
Dr. Toleikis joined the Board of Directors in July 2026. He is a seasoned life sciences executive with a proven record of building innovative healthcare companies, securing capital and developing strategic partnerships. He most recently served as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director and Chief Technology Officer of Sernova Corp., where over a 13-year tenure he secured more than $100 million in financing and led the company's graduation from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange, growing its market capitalization from approximately $3 million to more than $350 million.
Earlier in his career, Dr. Toleikis was Vice President of Research & Development at Angiotech Pharmaceuticals, where he contributed to the development of one of the first commercially successful drug-eluting coronary stents in collaboration with Boston Scientific. He also conducted research in a cardiac ultrasound laboratory focused on three-dimensional assessment of left ventricular function, experience directly relevant to Ventripoint's VMS+ platform. He holds a Ph.D. in Medicine, Pharmacology and Therapeutics from the University of British Columbia, an M.Sc. from the University of Michigan and a B.A. from the University of Vermont.
The Corporation wishes Dr. Adams well and thanks him for his many contributions.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS+ products are powered by its proprietary knowledge-based reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe and Canada.
For further information, please contact:
Hugh MacNaught
hmacnaught@ventripoint.com
604-671-4201
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Corporation's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis that is available on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
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