Ventripoint Announces Non-Brokered Units Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario, December 30, 2025 TheNewswire - VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Corporation", TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering") subject to TSXV Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") acceptance. Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share ("Common Shares") of the Corporation, and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrants").
Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.13 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. The Corporation reserves the right to accelerate the Warrant expiry period upon 30 days notice if the Common Shares trade at $0.26 for a period of 10 consecutive days, including days where no trades occur.
The Corporation may pay cash finder's fee and issue common share purchase warrants ("Finder's Warrants") of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.13 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.
The Corporation will use the proceeds of the Offering to fund operational costs related sales and marketing, additional key personnel, and general working capital purposes.
All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing of the Offering. The Offering is subject to approval by the Exchange.
The securities offered will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent a registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS+ products are powered by its proprietary knowledge-based reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe and Canada.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Corporation's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis that is available on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
