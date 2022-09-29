GamingInvesting News

We're heading into cold and flu season in many parts of the world, but one US-facing poker site is speeding up the process with their Venom Fever promotion running October 2nd to 30th . Venom Fever is a series of satellites that are guaranteeing 1,000 seats ( $2,650 value each) to the $5 Million Venom PKO . This is online poker's biggest progressive knockout tourney, and it has the first of its four Day 1's on Thursday, October 20 th .

"Players love our Venom Fever satellites because it allows them to earn a $2,650 seat for a low amount, with buy-ins starting around $30 ," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "That's why we tell everyone that this is one fever you definitely want to catch!"

In the Venom PKO , each player begins the tourney with a bounty on their head. When a player knocks out another player, they receive 50% of the target's bounty. The other half goes on the hunter's head, so as the tourney runs deep, bounties keep getting bigger (reaching six figures).

Moneymaker also notes there are several other cheap ways to earn a Venom seat. Players can punch their $2,650 ticket for mere pennies through Skips and Venom Blitz Satellites, or for literally $0 via Steps and Freerolls.

For the full Venom Fever schedule, visit the Venom PKO promo page at AmericasCardroom.eu .

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Katherine Morera
345584@email4pr.com
1-877-314-4195

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venom-fever-starts-october-2nd-and-is-guaranteeing-1-000-seats-to-the-5-million-venom-pko-301635741.html

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tim Hortons celebrates National Coffee Day in the Metaverse with new Roblox game and is TODAY launching the sale of limited-edition Tims Run Club apparel

  • Tim Hortons is entering the Metaverse for the first time with a fun Tims Speed Run obstacle course playable on Roblox. Players are challenged to race through the course while carrying a tray of Tims, hopping across spinning donuts and bagels, dodging Timbits boulders, and picking up golden coffee beans for bonus points.
  • The Tims Run Club merch collection is also available TODAY and includes a hat, socks, slides, a long-sleeve shirt and two windbreakers. Registered Tims Rewards members will receive early access to the Tims Run Club merch collection from 9 a.m. 11 a.m. ET via a code sent to their email or the Tim Hortons mobile app.

Tim Hortons is celebrating National Coffee Day by stepping into the Metaverse for the first time with a new Roblox game and launching the sale of the limited-edition Tims Run Club apparel.

The Tims Speed Run challenge is now available to play on Roblox. The one-of-a-kind obstacle course brings you through a world populated with mountain-sized Tims coffees and donuts. Players are challenged to race through the course and pick up the best Tims Speed Run time while carrying a tray of Tims, hopping across spinning donuts and bagels, dodging Timbits boulders, and picking up golden coffee beans for bonus points. Developed in partnership with Roblox and Media.Monks, this unique course will be available to play for Roblox users globally for the next month.

The Tims Run Club

Tim Hortons is also celebrating today's National Coffee Day in style with unique and exciting opportunities for guests to enjoy Canada's favourite coffee* and a classic pastime – the Tims Run. In honour of the millions of Canadians who make a daily Tims Run before work, at lunch, or on the way home, Tim Hortons is releasing an exclusive, limited-edition Tims Run Club apparel line today.

"Our Double Double™-inspired merch drop last year on National Coffee Day was extremely successful – each drop sold out within minutes. This year, we wanted to lean into a pastime our guests coined themselves – the Tims Run," says Hope Bagozzi , Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

"We created the Tims Run Club – the only run club where no running is involved. Our exclusive Tims Run Club merch has clever little features like the insulated pocket on our premium windbreaker to keep your breakfast sandwich warm. There's also elbow padding on the left arm for maximum comfort when resting your arm out the car window while going through the drive-thru. And we've also double layered the left sleeve of the premium windbreaker for extra weather protection on our cooler Canadian mornings and nights going through the drive-thru."

The full lineup of limited-edition Tims Run Club merch includes:

  • Premium Tims Run Windbreaker with elbow padding for drive-thru comfort, a double layer left sleeve for weather protection, an insulated kangaroo pocket to keep your Tims goods warm, and an easy to access phone pocket
  • A vintage-inspired Classic Tims Run Club Windbreaker that is wind and water resistant to keep you fresh during all your Tims Runs
  • A Tims Run Club sweat-wicking 5 panel hat in classic Tims red
  • A jersey cotton long sleeve Tims Run Club shirt to keep you cozy
  • Always Fresh™ Tims Run Club slides in classic Double Double ™ brown
  • Tims Run Club socks that pair perfectly with the Tims Run Club slides
  • Tims Run Club sweatbands and wristbands that go with any Tims order

Registered Tims Rewards members will receive early access today from 9 a.m. 11 a.m. ET to the Tims Run Club merch via a code sent to their email or available on the Tim Hortons mobile app. After 11 a.m. ET , ordering will be open to all Canadians at www.timsrunclub.ca .

National Coffee Day app challenge

Tim Hortons guests can also celebrate National Coffee Day all week on the Tim Hortons app with the National Coffee Day challenge. Order three different coffee-based beverages during the week and earn an extra 50 Tims Rewards points!

* Based on QSR/coffee shop surveys of coffee (06/2022)

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada , the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

Tims Run Club apparel by Tim Hortons is launching today (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

A Tim Hortons' location in the Roblox metaverse (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons in the Roblox metaverse (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons in the Roblox metaverse (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

SOURCE Tim Hortons

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/29/c3005.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PDX Slots launches in the U.S. market with hosting supplier Internet Vikings

The partnership between Internet Vikings and PDX Slots is in full swing in Michigan, USA . The American games provider chose Internet Vikings to supply hosting solutions and support their U.S. launch.

With plans to launch in the U.S. market, PDX Slots, a provider of content to regulated online casinos, sought Internet Vikings' custom hosting solutions in Michigan . With a hosting set-up to suit their needs, a partnership was secured with the global hosting provider, and PDX Slots went live earlier this summer.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FUNRISE, INC. AND PSYONIX LAUNCH ROCKET LEAGUE REPLICA CARS

Funrise, Inc. in partnership with video game developer Psyonix, has released a line of customizable and remote-controlled Rocket League replica cars.

Micro RC Competition Pack

The new Rocket League collection of replica vehicles are available now at Walmart, Target.com, Amazon, and other major retailers in the United States . The branded collection includes: Rocket League Micro RC, available in four models, the 2.75" remote control vehicles feature lights and quick acceleration, a goal, game ball, and controller that stores and charges the vehicle. The Rocket League Custom Racer RC vehicles are 8" in length, available in two models, and customizable in hundreds of ways. Fans looking to smoke the competition will love the Rocket League ZSR Smoke RC. It's an 11" 6-channel remote control vehicle with an illuminated smoke boost option and LED under-glow lighting. It includes a rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery that can be charged via USB. Perfect for play on-the-go!

Also part of the launch are two Walmart exclusive items:  the Rocket League Light Blast Racer, which is 9" in length and features working headlights and taillights, flashing lights, light-up toppers, and translucent interchangeable wheel covers, and the Rocket League Micro RC Competition Pack, which includes two fully-function 2.75" replica vehicles with working headlights and taillights, two goals, one game ball and two game ball controllers that store and charge the vehicles. This exclusive competition pack is the perfect way to replicate the fun from the video game into real life game play! Both items also include special downloadable in-game content that allows players to customize their vehicles within the Rocket League video game!

"Funrise, Inc is thrilled to finally reveal our line of replica customizable and RC cars!", said Anna Cieslak , Director of Licensing at Funrise, Inc. "Now players can take their favorite Rocket League vehicles out of the screen and into the hands of fans!"

A high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem, easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition, Rocket League is one of the most popular and recognizable video game brands worldwide. Rocket League is free to download and available on all major video game platforms

About Funrise, Inc.

For over 30 years, Funrise has been a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of toys worldwide. Our mission is to create fun for kids of all ages by building impactful brands through innovation, creativity and imagination. We strive towards excellence in all we do to ensure our products are enjoyed by consumers throughout the world.

Our portfolio consists of internal brands including BFF BRIGHT FAIRY FRIENDS™, GAZILLION®, MIGHTY FLEET™, FART NINJAS™ RAINBOW BUTTERFLY UNICORN KITTY™ and more, as well as licensed properties from premier partners like Cat® and other global entertainment companies.

ABOUT ROCKET LEAGUE

Winner or nominee of more than 150 "Game of the Year" awards, Rocket League is one of the most critically acclaimed sports games of our generation. Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation ® 4, PlayStation ® 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Epic Games Store, Rocket League includes nearly endless customization possibilities, online Ranks and Competitive Tournaments, a fully featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special "Mutators" that let you change the rules entirely.

To learn more about Rocket League , please visit www.RocketLeague.com , " Like " it on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter @RocketLeague for all the latest developer updates and news.

ABOUT PSYONIX

Based in San Diego, CA , Psyonix is a critically acclaimed video game developer and a leading expert in Unreal Engine technology. For more than 20 years, the studio has been a driving force behind some of the most successful games in the industry, including Gears of War , Mass Effect 3 , XCOM: Enemy Unknown , Bulletstorm , Unreal Tournament III , Unreal Tournament 2004 , and the award-winning sports-action hit, Rocket League ® . Psyonix joined the Epic Games family in 2019.

© 2015-2022 Psyonix LLC. Rocket League, Psyonix, and all related marks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Psyonix LLC. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

Rocket League

Funrise Logo (PRNewsfoto/Funrise)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/funrise-inc-and-psyonix-launch-rocket-league-replica-cars-301636116.html

SOURCE Funrise, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Goes "Full Throttle" into Rocket League Esports with Launch of Two Professional Teams

Gen.G and Mobil 1 combine industry expertise in motorsports and esports with innovative partnership

Global esports organization Gen.G and the world's leading synthetic motor oil Mobil 1 today announced a joint, first-of-its-kind Rocket League program: Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing. Elevating its existing relationship with Rocket League, Mobil 1 is expanding its partnership with Gen.G to create two Rocket League teams - one men's and one women's. In addition to the competitive teams, two Rocket League content creators will join the program to elevate the experience for fans on and off the field.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G FUEL and Dead by Daylight Team Up in The Fog for a Brand-New Flavor - G FUEL Liquid Lullaby!

Pre-order your G FUEL Liquid Lullaby Collector's Box at GFUEL.com while supplies last

- G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — unveils today that its new flavor Liquid Lullaby, inspired by the multiplayer horror action phenomenon Dead by Daylight, is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com as a limited-edition Collector's Box and Energy Tub while supplies last.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MINDCO HEALTH PARTNERS WITH STANFORD REACH LAB TO GAMIFY VAPING PREVENTION AND CESSATION

Players vs Vaping: the First-Of-Its-Kind Anti-Vaping Minecraft Adventure Map

Healthtech startup MindCo Health today announced the launch of MindCo Quit Vaping Program which features a Minecraft Adventure Map for servers. This program is designed to enable teens to gain knowledge and training about their relationship with vaping in a unique and effective way: through gaming.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×