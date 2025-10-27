Venmo and Bilt Unveil First-of-Its-Kind Partnership Reinventing Rent & Mortgage Payments Nationwide

Venmo and Bilt Unveil First-of-Its-Kind Partnership Reinventing Rent & Mortgage Payments Nationwide

Partnership kicks off Venmo's in-app commerce strategy with a more rewarding way to pay rent, mortgage, and neighborhood merchants

Venmo, the money movement app redefining social payments for the next generation, today announced at Money2020 in Las Vegas, a partnership with Bilt, the nation's largest housing and neighborhood commerce platform, to expand how people use Venmo for everyday payments. The partnership brings rent payments, mortgage repayments, and neighborhood commerce into the Venmo experience, marking a major step in Venmo's evolution from a peer-to-peer payments app to an everyday commerce platform. 

From early 2026, Bilt Members will have a new way to not only pay their rent and mortgage, but also to shop at Bilt neighborhood merchants, adding Venmo to Bilt's existing payment options of ACH, debit, and any linked credit card. Members will be able to make housing payments directly in the Bilt app, or within Venmo using their Venmo balance or linked payment methods, and benefit from the same during everyday activities like dining, shopping, and fitness classes.

The partnership combines Bilt's rent and rewards network with Venmo's trusted and social payment experience, giving millions of renters and homeowners a simple, flexible, and rewarding way to pay each month. Bilt Members can complete monthly payments in just a few taps, split costs with roommates, and earn Bilt Points that can be redeemed for travel, fitness, home decor, and more.

With over 5 million Bilt Members across the country, representing one in four residential buildings, and the launch of mortgage rewards coming in early 2026, Venmo and Bilt are making life easier. The partnership extends Venmo's payment capabilities to Bilt's network of over 45,000 merchants. Local restaurants, retailers, gyms, pharmacies, and other businesses in the Bilt ecosystem will be able to accept Venmo, offering consumers more choice and flexibility in how they pay while helping merchants connect with Venmo's community of nearly 100 million active accounts.

"Our partnership with Bilt marks a pivotal first step in our journey to bring everyday commerce directly into the Venmo experience," said Diego Scotti, General Manager of Consumer at PayPal. "Millions of people already use Venmo to split rent with roommates and pay their landlords, now we're making that experience even more seamless and rewarding. We're thrilled to partner with a company that shares our relentless focus on innovation and the customer. Together, we're redefining what's possible when social payments meet everyday life." 

"Venmo is one of the most relevant and trusted payment experiences in America, so bringing it into the Bilt ecosystem is a game-changer for our members," said Ankur Jain, Founder & CEO of Bilt. "Venmo isn't just a payment method—it's how millions of people connect and engage with each other every day. By combining Venmo's reach, simplicity, and social connectivity with Bilt's rewarding rent and neighborhood commerce network, we're giving millions of renters more flexibility with how they pay and more value every single month. This is exactly the kind of innovation that moves our industry forward."

Together with Bilt, Venmo is delivering new convenience for millions of renters while giving property managers, merchants, and partners a simple, reliable way to get paid. This partnership marks one of the first steps in Venmo's broader in-app commerce strategy - and this is just the beginning. By connecting people and merchants in new ways, Venmo is shaping the future of how the next generation spends, shares, and discovers together.

This partnership will commence in early 2026.

About Venmo
Venmo is the go-to money movement app of the next generation, offering fast, safe, and social payments. With best-in-class experiences for users to send, split, shop, and sell, Venmo enables a seamless flow of money between the people and places that matter most to millions of users across the United States. For more information, go to: Venmo.com.

About Bilt
Bilt is the nation's leading housing and neighborhood loyalty platform, revolutionizing how Americans engage with their largest spending categories. With partnerships covering 1-in-4 apartment buildings nationwide and over 45,000 merchants across the country, Bilt enables members to earn rewards on rent, mortgage, HOA fees, and neighborhood spending while building credit and saving for homeownership. Bilt Points have been ranked as the highest-value rewards currency in the market. The platform is backed by leading investors including General Catalyst, GID, Left Lane Capital, Prosus Ventures, and United Wholesale Mortgage. For more information, visit bilt.com.

Media Contact:
v-press@paypal.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venmo-and-bilt-unveil-first-of-its-kind-partnership-reinventing-rent--mortgage-payments-nationwide-302595496.html

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PayPal HoldingsPYPLNASDAQ:PYPLTech Investing
PYPL
The Conversation (0)
PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings

Keep Reading...

PayPal Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2023 results for the period ended March 31, 2023 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at... Keep Reading...
Stock chart overlay on a laptop keyboard symbolizes rising market trends.

Tech Weekly: Cloud Providers, Tech Stocks Outperform as Earnings Season Rolls On

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top tech news and biggest tech stocks driving the markets. Plus, we break down next week's market catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that the Company has submitted its formal application for conditional approval of the previously announced $6-million financing with a single institutional investor. The Company is now awaiting... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Company"), and its executive management team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture... Keep Reading...
Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release Q3 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 20, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 20 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve Testing

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Paranaíta Gold Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve Testing

Precious Metals Investing

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Paranaíta Gold Project

Cobalt Investing

Top 3 ASX Cobalt Stocks of 2025

Precious Metals Outlook

Gold Investing

Metals Focus: Gold to Average US$4,560 in 2026 on Unpredictable US Trade Policy and Potential Stagflation