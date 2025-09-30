Vaxcyte to Establish Fill-Finish Manufacturing in North Carolina as Key Element of Long-Term United States Commercial Supply Strategy Representing Up to $1 Billion in Manufacturing and Services

New Agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific Expands Domestic Capacity to Support Future Commercial Manufacturing of Vaxcyte's Broad-Spectrum Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidates

Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company, today announced a new agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, to bring additional fill-finish commercial manufacturing for Vaxcyte's broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs) to the United States.

As a key element of Vaxcyte's long-term U.S. commercial supply strategy, Thermo Fisher will provide custom commercial fill-finish capacity for the Company's broad-spectrum PCVs at its Greenville, North Carolina facility. The initiative, including both manufacturing and related services, signifies a long-term U.S. commercial manufacturing commitment for Vaxcyte representing up to $1 billion.

"The decision to significantly expand our fill-finish manufacturing capacity in the United States represents an effort to expand our end-to-end supply strategy and align with the increasing focus on domestic biomanufacturing," said Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vaxcyte. "By scaling our fill-finish operations in North Carolina, we're strengthening our U.S. supply chain, enhancing commercial readiness and deepening our investment in American innovation, infrastructure and jobs — all in service of our mission to deliver high-fidelity vaccines that protect against serious infectious diseases."

About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte is a U.S.-headquartered vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company's system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to develop high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte's lead vaccine candidate is VAX-31, a 31-valent PCV candidate advancing to a Phase 3 adult clinical program and being evaluated in a Phase 2 infant clinical program. VAX-24, a 24-valent PCV candidate, is designed to cover more serotypes than any infant PCV on-market. The Company's pipeline also includes VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections, and VAX-GI, a vaccine candidate designed to prevent Shigella. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the future commercial supply of Vaxcyte's PCV candidates; the anticipated benefits, scope and scale of Vaxcyte's agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific; potential benefits of Vaxcyte's carrier-sparing platform and PCV candidates; and other statements that are not historical fact. The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "on track," "potential," "should," "would" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Vaxcyte's current expectations and actual results and timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to Vaxcyte's product development programs, including development timelines, success and timing of chemistry, manufacturing and controls and related manufacturing activities, potential delays or inability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals for its vaccine candidates, and the risks and uncertainties inherent with preclinical and clinical development processes; the success, cost and timing of all development activities and clinical trials; sufficiency of cash and other funding to support Vaxcyte's development programs and other operating expenses; the performance of third-party partners; and general market and economic conditions. These and other risks are described more fully in Vaxcyte's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 6, 2025 or in other documents Vaxcyte subsequently files with or furnishes to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date, and readers should not rely upon the information in this press release as current or accurate after its publication date. Vaxcyte undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations. Readers should not rely upon the information in this press release as current or accurate after its publication date.

Vaxcyte Inc is a vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing novel vaccines to treat patients suffering from the most common and deadly diseases. Its product comprises. of Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.

