Agriculture Investing News

Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage"), announced that it has completed the exercise of its option (the "Option") to exchange all of its 157,325,071 common shares ("WPH Shares") held in Western Potash Holdings Corp. ("WPH") into 219,729,258 common shares ("WRX Shares") of Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("WRX").

Vantage acquired the Option on September 8, 2022 pursuant to a subscription agreement among Vantage, WRX, WPH and Western Potash Corp., dated February 16, 2022, as amended on May 20, 2022 and July 29, 2022 (the "Subscription Agreement") whereby Vantage acquired 157,325,071 WPH Shares for an aggregate subscription price of $80,000,000 (the "Investment").

Pursuant to the Option, Vantage may, subject to certain conditions, exchange all 157,325,071 WPH Shares held by Vantage into WRXShares within 180 days of completion of the Investment, being September 8, 2022.

As a result of completing the exercise of the Option, Vantage has obtained ownership and control over 219,726,258 WRX Shares, representing approximately 53.79% of the issued and outstanding WRX Shares calculated on a non-diluted basis as of the date of this news release.

Vantage exercised the Option for investment purposes. Vantage may from time to time acquire securities of WRX in accordance with applicable securities regulations, depending on a number of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the related early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and be available under WRX's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and may also be obtained by contacting Vantage Chance Limited at 011-852-96997777. Vantage's registered office is located at Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138893

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Western ResourcesWRX:CAPotash Investing
WRX:CA
TSXV:LBI

Lions Bay Capital to Become Major Shareholder in Parkway Minerals and Davenport Resources

Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV:LBI) (“Lions Bay” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that Parkway Minerals NL (“Parkway Minerals”), an Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) listed fertiliser minerals company, has signed binding term sheets to acquire 97.79% of the outstanding shares in Consolidated Potash Corporation (CPC), (the “Transaction”), including 100% of the shares held by Lions Bay.

Lions Bay is currently the largest shareholder of CPC (owns 48% of the issued capital) and has also provided working capital by way of loan funds of approximately C$550,000 to CPC. Following the satisfaction of all the conditions precedent (including Parkway Minerals shareholder approval) outlined in the term sheet, at completion of the Transaction, Lions Bay will receive approximately:

Keep reading...Show less

Western Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Conversion of Shares Held by Vantage Chance Limited

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce today that it has closed the previously announced conversion of common shares held by Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage") in Western Potash Holdings Corp., a subsidiary of the Company, which were exchanged for common shares of the Company ("WRX Shares"), following receipt of conditional approval from the TSX and the written consent by its majority shareholder, Tairui Mining Inc. ("Tairui"), which owns 105,854,938 WRX Shares, representing approximately 56.08% of the total issued and outstanding WRX Shares pre-conversion.

Vantage has now obtained ownership and control over 219,726,258 WRX Shares, representing 53.79% of the total issued and outstanding WRX Shares calculated on a post-transaction, non-diluted basis. Tairui's shareholding in the Company has been diluted to approximately 25.91% post-conversion.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
4 Kinds of Potash: Sylvite, Polyhalite, Langbeinite and Carnallite (Updated 2022)

4 Kinds of Potash: Sylvite, Polyhalite, Langbeinite and Carnallite (Updated 2022)

Potash is a potassium-bearing nutrient essential for growing healthy, high-yield crops, and there are four kinds that market participants should have on their radar.

These minerals are found in large evaporite deposits from ancient lakes and sea beds, or in rock formations. The top potash-producing countries include Canada, Belarus and Russia.

For those looking to invest in the potash market, it is important to understand the four deposit forms and the different uses for each variation of the mineral. Here the Investing News Network provides an overview of the four kinds of potash — these varieties are sylvite, polyhalite, langbeinite and carnallite, with the first three being the largest market segments.

Keep reading...Show less

Western Resources Corp. Accepts Conversion of Shares Held by Vantage Chance Limited

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that it has accepted the Conversion Notice (as defined in the Subscription Agreement dated February 16, 2022, which was amended and restated on May 20, 2022 and further amended and restated on July 29, 2022) issued by Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage"). Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, Vantage completed its $80 million investment (the "Investment") in Western Potash Holdings Corp. ("WPHC"), a subsidiary of the Company, whereby it acquired an aggregate of 157,325,071 common shares in WPHC ("WPHC Shares"), representing approximately 54% of the outstanding shares of WPHC. WPHC currently 100% owns Western Potash Corp. ("Western") and its Milestone Potash Project (the "Project") located in the southeast of Regina, Saskatchewan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Top 10 Potash Countries by Production (Updated 2022)

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production (Updated 2022)

The top potash countries by production rode out the COVID-19 storm that devastated many commodities markets in 2020, and robust demand pushed prices to a 13 year record high in the second half of 2021.

Those same supply and demand dynamics have continued well into 2022, sending potash prices even higher. In mid-May, the World Bank reported that global fertilizer prices were up 30 percent for the year so far, and said that those price-positive market conditions are expected to continue throughout the year and beyond.

In fact, bullish sentiment in the potash industry has major market participants such as BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BLT) investing billions in new potash fertilizer production.

Keep reading...Show less
Potash Fertilizers: What’s the Difference Between SOP and MOP? (Updated 2022)

Potash Fertilizers: What’s the Difference Between SOP and MOP? (Updated 2022)

The world’s population continues to grow, and so too does demand for agricultural crops. Not surprisingly, it is becoming increasingly important for farmers to grow more crops more efficiently.

That’s where potash fertilizers come into play — these nutrients not only increase food quality, but also boost crop yield. Farmers use various fertilizers to grow crops, but the two most common are sulfate of potash (SOP) and muriate of potash (MOP).

Canada is the world’s leading potash producer by far, with annual output topping 14 million metric tons (MT). Russia takes the second spot in terms of total potash production at 9 million MT, followed by Belarus in third place at 8 million MT.

Keep reading...Show less

Vantage Chance Limited Announces Deemed Beneficial Ownership of Securities of Western Resources Corp.

Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage"), announced that it has completed its strategic investment into Western Potash Holdings Corp. ("WPH") pursuant to a subscription agreement among Vantage, Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("WRX"), WPH and Western Potash Corp., dated February 16, 2022, as amended on May 20, 2022 and July 29, 2022 (the "Subscription Agreement") whereby Vantage acquired 157,325,071 common shares in WPH ("WPH Shares"), representing approximately 54% of the outstanding shares of WPH, for $80,000,000 (the "Investment").

Under the Subscription Agreement, upon completion of the Investment, Vantage and WRX each received the right to exercise an option (the "Option"), subject to acceptance by WRX (where the Option is exercised by Vantage) or by Vantage (where the Option is exercised by WRX), as applicable, and the fulfillment of certain other conditions (including approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange and approval by the shareholders of WRX), to exchange all 157,325,071 WPH Shares held by Vantage into common shares of WRX ( "WRX Shares").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×