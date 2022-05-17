GamingInvesting News

Rocket League and VALORANT youth camps will include mentorship sessions with professional esports players and content creators from Raidiant

Vanta Leagues, a youth esports development program, today announced a new partnership with Raidiant, an initiative focused on celebrating and championing opportunities for women gamers. The newly announced partnership between Vanta Leagues and Raidiant will focus on bringing more esports development opportunities to young gamers through development camps and competitive esports leagues. Vanta Leagues will operate camps and leagues for Psyonix's Rocket League and Riot Games' VALORANT.

Vanta Leagues is a youth esports development platform that works with organizations and schools to provide a digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and programming to kids ages 8-18. Through esports, Vanta helps organizations engage and impact kids in a meaningful way and reap the benefits of a structured, safe, and coached esports experience.

Raidiant is a newly created initiative from New Meta Entertainment, parent company of storied esports organization, Dignitas. Raidiant serves as a content and events platform for women interested in starting their careers in the esports industry. The Raidiant.gg website provides a community for marginalized genders to meet and engage with other like-minded individuals and access valuable resources. In the past year, Raidiant operated two of the most watched Women's esports tournaments in history. In July 2021 , Raidiant operated one of Riot Games' VCT Game Changers events, where over 30,000 concurrent viewers tuned in. In February 2022 , Raidiant ran the first Raidiant Rocket League Series tournament, breaking multiple records including the highest prize pool for a Women's Rocket League event, most participants and largest viewership, with 27,000+ viewers concurrently tuning in.

"We're extremely excited to announce this partnership with Raidiant," says Zack Fabi , co-founder at Vanta Leagues. "Our hope is that through this partnership we can demonstrate to young gamers that esports is for everyone and we can really emphasize some of the amazing things women in this space are already accomplishing. Helping young gamers see that representation in a tangible way can be super powerful and we're excited to work with Raidiant to provide some of those opportunities to kids in the gaming space."

"As a twenty year veteran in the esports space, development programs for youth esports always felt like a pipe dream back when I was a competitor and I couldn't be happier that what seemed so impossible is now a reality," says Heather Garozzo , co-Founder and VP of Events and Community for Raidiant, "We're proud to bring our expertise in the women in gaming space to Vanta Leagues in hopes of inspiring the next generation of gamers through a structured, safe environment for young gamers."

These organizations will collaborate to expand access to esports for marginalized genders who may otherwise not have the chance to participate in organized esports leagues. The offerings will take place on Vanta's kid safe (COPPA compliant) digital esports platform and will include access to their STEM.org accredited coaching curriculum.

The VALORANT camp will begin on May 30th , and the Rocket League camp will kick off on June 6th .

To sign up, visit Raidiant.gg/Vanta .

About Vanta Leagues
Vanta Leagues ( vanta.gg ) is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive and club esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18.

To learn more about Vanta Leagues, visit Twitter.com/VantaLeagues , Twitch.tv/VantaLeagues , YouTube.com/VantaLeagues , Facebook.com/VantaLeagues .

ABOUT RAIDIANT
Launched by New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), parent company of esports organization Dignitas , as the next stage of the esports organization's women's initiative, Raidiant is a platform providing women gamers with educational, social, and competitive resources. A team-agnostic platform dedicated to consistent women in gaming coverage and a one-stop shop destination for women to accelerate their gaming career development. Raidiant aspires to be the largest online hub for women who love gaming at every skill level.

To learn more about Raidiant, visit Raidiant.gg , Twitter.com/RaidiantGG , Instagram.com/RaidiantGG , Twitch.tv/RaidiantGG , YouTube.com/Raidiant ,

TikTok.com/@RaidiantGG , Facebook.com/RaidiantGG and LinkedIn.com/Raidiant .

Media Contact:
Celine Charitat
850-748-3233
336511@email4pr.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

HUYA Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

MetaOne: GameFi is an untapped jewel in the making

Marrtin Hoon CEO of MetaOne shares his thoughts on how gaming industry has always been evergreen as gamers will always play games regardless of the global economic situation. In fact, more will find solace through the world of gaming. The hottest topic in town would be the evolution of GameFi, the fusion of the words "game" and "finance" which stands for monetization of the gaming experience. Making money playing online games has been around for some time, but with the emergence of GameFi since the 2020s, people are actually making a living by playing these games.

Despite all the hype, there is still a huge potential for community growth as making the switch from traditional gaming to GameFi requires effort, knowledge building, or in certain cases, cash.

Created by Gamers, MetaOne project is committed to reach out to this untapped community to shed the path towards GameFi by neutralising the transition barriers with their single interface platform.

The MetaOne platform highlights effortless onboarding with its one-stop guild management system that facilitates sign ups from all gamers and followers. Their integration with GameFi partners make BigData analysis possible with in-game insights that empower decision makers to execute secure cross-chain NFT activities via their Smart Contract protocol. The ecosystem within is looking forward to bringing tremendous benefit to all stakeholders while contributing to the GameFi space expansion.

"The market now is very turbulent but also gave us an opportunity to prove some key points. MetaOne's key strategy has always been to convert this massive group of gamers to enter into GameFi through a credible platform that provides science and data clearly to them for making right choices. This will have material impacts to GameFi studios and ultimately the blockchain community," said Marrtin, CEO of MetaOne, "We are so excited about communicating this vision to all geographical regions and realizing it into real executable plans where guilds, gamers, GameFi studios and users can see and feel the tangibles."

Fundamentally, Metaone does not compete with Guilds, games, and online ecosystems but rather is a comprehensive enabler and force multiplier for the Gamefi space, integrating analytics, guild management, NFT asset management, and Game NFT activities that can be harnessed to empower these spaces plus changing how the industry operates.

More about MetaOne: https://metaone.gg/

Twitter: twitter.com/metaonegg
Discord: discord.gg/ffFkuEwdzc
Telegram: https://t.me/metaonegg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaone-gamefi-is-an-untapped-jewel-in-the-making-301548677.html

SOURCE MetaOne

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/17/c8794.html

Tiger on the Prowl Again as Golf's Second Major Arrives

Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the favorites to win the PGA Championship, which has storylines aplenty, according to TheLines

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Spaniard Jon Rahm are the oddsmakers' consensus favorites to win the PGA Championship this week at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. according to TheLines which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market.

Unique card-collecting game developer, ProDrops, secures $5 million seed investment from Playtika

~Seed investment from mobile gaming, entertainment and technology market leader will allow ProDrops to accelerate game development, and recruit technologists~

ProDrops, a developer of a unique collection and trading card game for the gaming and eSports worlds, today announced a $5 million seed investment from mobile gaming, entertainment and technology market leader, Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK).

Vanta Leagues Partners with GAPPS to Bring Esports to Schools Across Georgia

- Today, Vanta Leagues, the premier youth esports organization of the United States announced their partnership with the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. This partnership will allow these organizations to work together to bring scholastic esports to high school and middle schools across the state of Georgia .

We are extremely excited to partner with GAPPS and introduce esports in high school and middle schools across Georgia ," said James Roche , co-founder of Vanta. "Esports is an amazing way to engage students, foster growth, develop valuable life skills, and even open the door to college scholarships. We can't wait to work with GAPPS and its member schools to build out their esports programs starting this fall and build sustainable esports programs for years to come.

How Did A Hip Hop Legend and A Former Pro Gamer Change The Face of Lo-Fi Music?

When you see an opportunity, you either charge at it and make a choice to change the way things operate, or you let it go past and wonder why you didn't? M.C. Serch and Adam Schmidt are not those who would fall in the latter part of the conversation of this story. Changing the conversation is what they do, and they did that with PRTL.

PRTL stands for Portal. It is a gateway to give listeners the freedom to enjoy music with no hassle. You might ask "No hassle?" DMCA has been a large issue over the past two years with the rise of streaming platforms like Youtube, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. People have been streaming video games, music, talk shows, podcasts,... basically streaming life in general. PRTL clears all of that up with their issue free music.

