VanadiumCorp Resource Closes Second Tranche of Financing

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire August 25 ,2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") Further to its July 10, 2025, July 11, 2025, and July 13, 2025 news releases, the Company announces that it has closed a second tranche of its $0.11 unit private placement financing (the "Financing"), issuing 1,510,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $166,100.

The Financing consists of up to 4,545,455 $0.11 units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of issue.  The Company expects to complete the Financing by September 12, 2025.

The second tranche of the Financing includes two (2) insiders subscribing for 960,000 Units for a total of $105,600, that portion of the Financing being a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under MI 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirement of MI-61-101 under sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the transaction as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves the interested party, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Financing is subject to final Exchange approval and all securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month hold from date of issue.   Proceeds from the financing will be allocated for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp is a Canadian Critical metals exploration company owning 100% of two strategic properties in Quebec: The Iron T and the flagship Lac Doré property. The company is advancing innovative technologies to extract vanadium-titanium and potentially high-grade iron from its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects. The successful implementation of these technologies is expected to ensure a stable, long-term supply of the company's critical metal deposits, which include vanadium feedstock for electrolyte production. Our initial electrolyte facility, located in Val-des-Sources, Quebec, will serve a dual purpose: evaluating the quality of the outputs and facilitating the initial production of electrolytes. Furthermore, the company intends to expand its production of electrolytes for the international market, specifically for long-duration Vanadium Flow Batteries (VRBs).

On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

"Kristien Davenport"

President, CEO and Director

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCES INC.

For more information, please visit the company website www.vanadiumcorp.com

Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

