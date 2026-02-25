VanadiumCorp Initiates Staged Technical Program Toward NI 43-101 Report for Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire Feb. 25, 2026 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | FSE: NWNA | OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing evaluation of the Lac Laura Property, located in Lévy Township near Chapais, Québec.
Further to the Company's news release dated October 20, 2025, VanadiumCorp confirms that it is advancing the selection of independent qualified geological and engineering consultants to support the preparation of a technical report for the Lac Laura Property in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and Form 43-101F1.
Staged Technical Approach
The Company intends to advance the Lac Laura Property using a staged, gated technical approach designed to prioritize comprehensive data compilation and geological interpretation prior to defining any potential field-based exploration programs.
Upon completion of consultant selection, the initial NI 43-101 technical work is expected to include the following phases:
Phase 1 – Data Compilation and Verification
Compilation and review of available historical and more recent datasets, including geophysical surveys, drilling records, sampling information, assay data, and related technical documentation. This phase will include assessment of data quality, metadata consistency, coordinate systems, and historical QA/QC procedures. Where possible, verification procedures consistent with NI 43-101 requirements will be undertaken.
Phase 2 – Integrated Geological and Geophysical Reinterpretation
Integrated reinterpretation of available geophysical datasets, including modern processing or inversion where appropriate, combined with structural and geological reinterpretation based on drilling and surface data. The objective is to develop a coherent three-dimensional geological model and to identify and prioritize areas warranting potential follow-up work.
Phase 3 – Target Validation (If Warranted)
If supported by earlier phases, limited site visits or focused verification activities may be conducted to assess priority areas identified through reinterpretation.
Phase 4 – Targeted Exploration (Subject to Results)
Consideration of limited and targeted exploration programs, including drilling, would only proceed if earlier phases support clearly defined areas of interest and subject to financing, permitting, and Board approval.
The initial NI 43-101 technical report is expected to document the results of Phases 1 and 2 and provide independent recommendations regarding potential next steps. The Company does not anticipate the inclusion of mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates in the initial report unless sufficient work is completed to satisfy all NI 43-101 requirements.
Property Status
The Lac Laura Property remains at the exploration stage and does not currently host any mineral resources or mineral reserves compliant with NI 43-101. The Company is not treating any historical information as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Advancement of the project remains subject to technical evaluation, financing, permitting, and market conditions.
Strategic Context
The staged approach reflects VanadiumCorp's broader asset optimization strategy. Under this framework, non-core assets are evaluated using capital-disciplined methodologies designed to preserve optionality while limiting financial exposure. The Company's primary strategic focus remains the advancement of its vanadium-iron-titanium ("VTM") projects and downstream vanadium electrolyte initiatives supporting vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") markets.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by André Gauthier, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a director of the Company.
The Company has relied on historical technical information prepared by previous operators and third parties. A Qualified Person has not yet completed sufficient work to fully verify all historical exploration data referenced. Verification of key datasets, including drilling, sampling, analytical procedures, and QA/QC protocols, is expected to form part of the Phase 1 data compilation and review process described above.
About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is a Canadian resource company focused on developing vanadium-based materials for the energy storage and steel markets, with a strategic emphasis on producing high-purity vanadium electrolyte for vanadium redox flow batteries.
The Company's core assets include the Lac Doré Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Project near Chibougamau, Québec, and the Iron-T Project. VanadiumCorp is advancing an integrated strategy spanning resource development, processing optimization, and downstream electrolyte production to support the growing demand for long-duration energy storage and grid stability solutions.
VanadiumCorp's objective is to position itself as a reliable, low-cost, and environmentally responsible supplier of vanadium electrolyte and advanced materials supporting the global deployment of VRFB technology in utility-scale, industrial, and infrastructure applications.
