VanadiumCorp Establishes Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Vanadium Energy Nordique Inc. to Advance Pilot Plant Development

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire –Nov. 27, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of Vanadium Énergie Nordique Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary created to lead the development of VanadiumCorp's pilot plant at the CIMMS facility in Val-des-Sources, Québec.
The pilot plant was established to validate electrolyte processing technology and demonstrate the future commercial viability of producing high-purity vanadium products. This initiative supports the Company's vision of building a vertically integrated vanadium supply chain in Canada, aligned with the growing demand for critical minerals in advanced energy storage, steel alloys, and other industrial uses.
The creation of Vanadium Énergie Nordique Inc. reflects a strategic decision to separate VanadiumCorp's mining operations from its electrolyte processing project. This structure enables VanadiumCorp to focus on its core strengths, streamline operations, and position the new subsidiary company for future growth, strategic partnerships, and potential commercialization.
The management team for Vanadium Énergie Nordique Inc. will be appointed as the subsidiary advances toward key development milestones.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.,
Kristien Davenport
CEO & President
For more information, please contact: Info@vanadiumcorp.com
www.vanadiumcorp.com
About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing vanadium-rich assets in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship Lac Doré Vanadium Project has shown high-purity vanadium with excellent recoveries, ideal for energy storage applications. The company has also built an electrolyte pilot plant in Val-des-Sources, Québec, designed to test extracted vanadium materials and launch production of vanadium electrolyte for VRFBs. With vanadium and titanium now designated as Critical Minerals in Canada and the U.S., VanadiumCorp is aligned with national strategies to strengthen domestic supply chains.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future exploration plans and corporate strategies. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.