VanadiumCorp Engages Explo-Logik to Advance Québec Exploration Programs

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire July 6, 2026 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | OTCQB: VRBFF | FSE: NWN) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Explo-Logik Inc. of Val-d'Or, Québec, to conduct exploration activities at the Company's wholly owned Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property near Chapais, Québec.
The engagement marks an important step in advancing VanadiumCorp's renewed exploration efforts within the Chibougamau mining district and establishes a relationship with an experienced Québec based geological services provider for potential future work across the Company's broader portfolio of projects.
Explo-Logik will undertake a modern soil geochemical sampling program designed to support VanadiumCorp's staged, gated exploration strategy announced earlier this year. The work is intended to provide additional geological data to prioritize future exploration targets and guide subsequent technical decisions.
"Building relationships with experienced Québec based technical partners is an important component of our long term exploration strategy," said Kristien Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer of VanadiumCorp. "Explo-Logik brings strong regional experience, technical capabilities, and an in depth understanding of the Chibougamau district. We look forward to working together at Lac Laura and potentially on additional projects as our exploration activities continue to evolve."
The Company views this engagement as part of a broader commitment to systematic, technically driven exploration programs supported by qualified professionals and modern analytical methods.
Additional announcements regarding the Lac Laura field program and the historical context of the project will be provided as exploration activities commence.
About Explo-Logik Inc.
Explo-Logik Inc., headquartered in Val-d'Or, Québec, provides geological consulting, field services, project management, and exploration support to mining companies operating throughout Québec and Eastern Canada. The firm has extensive experience executing exploration programs across a wide range of commodities and geological environments.
About Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. is advancing critical minerals and precious metals projects in Québec, including its flagship Iron-T Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project and the Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property in the Chibougamau mining district. The Company is pursuing a staged and disciplined approach to exploration and development while supporting North American critical mineral supply chains.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, a current member of the Ordre des géologues du Québec (OGQ No. 10664), who is a "qualified person" as defined in Regulation 43-101 respecting information regarding mining projects. All geoscientific activities related to the Lac Laura project are conducted under the supervision of Ms. Suzie Tremblay, Vice President of Explo-Logik.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Kristien Davenport President,
Chief Executive Officer & Director Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
Tel: 778-719-4366 Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com
TSX-V Disclaimer
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Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward‑looking statements and forward‑looking information (collectively, "forward‑looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds, exploration and development activities, and future business plans.
Forward‑looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, market conditions, financing risks, exploration uncertainties, and those risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.
The Company does not undertake to update any forward‑looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
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