Vanadiumcorp Announces Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placement Financing for Critical Minerals

Vanadiumcorp Announces Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placement Financing for Critical Minerals

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 04, November 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") for proceeds of up to C $1.4 million.  The Financing is expected to close on or before November 30, 2025.

On receipt of approval from the TSXV, the Company will issue up to 2,333,333 $0.30 flow-through units (the "FT Units") and 2,800,000 $0.25 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C $1,400,000.

Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant (the "Unit Warrants"), with each Unit Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per common share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issue.

Each FT Unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one half of a share purchase warrant (the "FT Warrants"), with each full FT Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issue.

Net proceeds from the Financing will be used for critical mineral exploration and metallurgical testing on the Company's wholly-owned mineral properties as well as working capital and general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" (as defined in the Tax Act) that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures"). The Qualifying Expenditures will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and will be renounced by the Company to the initial purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025.

The Company may pay finders' fees in cash and warrants bearing the same terms as the Unit Warrants. All shares issued pursuant to the Financing and any shares issued through the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month hold from the closing date. The Financing is subject to TSXV Exchange approval.

Leadership Transition

VanadiumCorp also announces the resignation of Gilles Dupuis from his roles as Chief Operating Officer and Director. We want to thank Gilles for his contributions to VanadiumCorp and the CIMM facility, where he played a key role in establishing the pilot plant. His leadership and dedication have been greatly appreciated, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Looking Ahead

VanadiumCorp remains focused on strategically advancing its critical mineral projects to accelerate development. With a strengthening investment case for North American vanadium production, the Company's diversified portfolio offers multiple pathways for long-term value creation.

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is a Canadian critical mineral exploration company focused on developing vanadium-rich assets in Quebec. Its flagship Lac Doré Vanadium Project offers high-purity vanadium with excellent recoveries, ideal for energy storage applications. The company has also built an electrolyte pilot plant in Val-des-Sources, Québec, designed to test extracted vanadium materials and launch future commercial production of vanadium electrolyte for VRFBs. With vanadium and titanium now designated as Critical Minerals in Canada and the U.S., VanadiumCorp is aligned with national strategies to strengthen domestic supply chains.

On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.,

Kristien Davenport

CEO & President

For more information, please contact:
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Info@vanadiumcorp.com
www.vanadiumcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, VanadiumCorp's business. and the environment in which it operates. In general, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "forecast", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "could" or "will be taken", "occur" or "will be achieved". VanadiumCorp relies on a number of assumptions and estimates to make these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the ability to acquire the necessary permits and authorizations to advance the Lac Doré property to the production stage, the ability to add to existing resources at Lac Doré through drilling, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. These assumptions and estimates are made in light of forecasts and conditions that are considered relevant and reasonable based on available information and current circumstances. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or results of such exploration and/or mine development to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the ability to modify project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned future exploration and drilling programs, the need for additional financing to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and other risks outlined in VanadiumCorp's latest Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public documents. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may be beyond VanadiumCorp's control. Although VanadiumCorp has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. VanadiumCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

VanadiumCorp Resource IncVRB:CCTSX:VRBBattery Metals Investing
VRB:CC
The Conversation (0)
VanadiumCorp Provides Overview of Lac Laura Gold Property

VanadiumCorp Provides Overview of Lac Laura Gold Property

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 20, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | FSE: NWNA | OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its wholly owned Lac Laura Property, located in Lévy Township near Chapais, Québec. The... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Provides Update on Strategic Mining Projects Amid Growing Demand for Critical Minerals

VanadiumCorp Provides Update on Strategic Mining Projects Amid Growing Demand for Critical Minerals

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 15, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | FSE: NWNA | OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its 100% owned vanadium-titanium-iron (V-Ti-Fe) mineral properties in... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia –TheNewswire Oct 2, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all the resolutions put forth at the 2025 annual shareholders' meeting (AGM)... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 11 March 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), further to its February 26, 2025 news release, the Company announces that, due to changes in regulations and tariff uncertainty... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Announces Private Placement to Raise $800,000 for Electrolyte Production

VanadiumCorp Announces Private Placement to Raise $800,000 for Electrolyte Production

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – February 26, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"). The Company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of up to $800,000. The... Keep Reading...
Repurchase of Convertible Securities

Repurchase of Convertible Securities

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Repurchase of Convertible SecuritiesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Focus Graphite Receives Conditional Funding of up to $14.1M to Advance Canada's First Electrothermal Fluidized Purification Demonstration Plant

Focus Graphite Receives Conditional Funding of up to $14.1M to Advance Canada's First Electrothermal Fluidized Purification Demonstration Plant

The $14.1 million project, announced at the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting, unites Canadian, Ukrainian, and American partners to produce ultra-high-purity graphite for global battery, defence, and advanced-material markets.Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS,OTC:FCSMF) (OTCQB: FCSMF)... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth in the uranium sector as global nuclear commitments and... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Identifies High-Grade Silver-Rich CRD Target on Trend with Tungstonia Vein System at the Eagle Project

Spartan Metals Identifies High-Grade Silver-Rich CRD Target on Trend with Tungstonia Vein System at the Eagle Project

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - November 3, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce that it has identified a silver-rich Carbonate Replacement Deposit (" CRD ") target on trend with the past producing Tungstonia Mine vein system... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Closes C$14.4 Million Bought Deal Financing

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Closes C$14.4 Million Bought Deal Financing

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Gold Investing

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

gold investing

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation