Vanadiumcorp Announces Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placement Financing for Critical Minerals

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 04, November 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") for proceeds of up to C $1.4 million. The Financing is expected to close on or before November 30, 2025.
On receipt of approval from the TSXV, the Company will issue up to 2,333,333 $0.30 flow-through units (the "FT Units") and 2,800,000 $0.25 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C $1,400,000.
Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant (the "Unit Warrants"), with each Unit Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per common share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issue.
Each FT Unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one half of a share purchase warrant (the "FT Warrants"), with each full FT Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issue.
Net proceeds from the Financing will be used for critical mineral exploration and metallurgical testing on the Company's wholly-owned mineral properties as well as working capital and general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" (as defined in the Tax Act) that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures"). The Qualifying Expenditures will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and will be renounced by the Company to the initial purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025.
The Company may pay finders' fees in cash and warrants bearing the same terms as the Unit Warrants. All shares issued pursuant to the Financing and any shares issued through the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month hold from the closing date. The Financing is subject to TSXV Exchange approval.
Leadership Transition
VanadiumCorp also announces the resignation of Gilles Dupuis from his roles as Chief Operating Officer and Director. We want to thank Gilles for his contributions to VanadiumCorp and the CIMM facility, where he played a key role in establishing the pilot plant. His leadership and dedication have been greatly appreciated, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
Looking Ahead
VanadiumCorp remains focused on strategically advancing its critical mineral projects to accelerate development. With a strengthening investment case for North American vanadium production, the Company's diversified portfolio offers multiple pathways for long-term value creation.
About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is a Canadian critical mineral exploration company focused on developing vanadium-rich assets in Quebec. Its flagship Lac Doré Vanadium Project offers high-purity vanadium with excellent recoveries, ideal for energy storage applications. The company has also built an electrolyte pilot plant in Val-des-Sources, Québec, designed to test extracted vanadium materials and launch future commercial production of vanadium electrolyte for VRFBs. With vanadium and titanium now designated as Critical Minerals in Canada and the U.S., VanadiumCorp is aligned with national strategies to strengthen domestic supply chains.
