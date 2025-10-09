Val-d'Or Mining Enters into Mineral Claim Purchase Agreement

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into a mineral claim purchase agreement (the "Option Agreement") with an arms' length party (the "Vendor"), dated October 8, 2025, pursuant to which the Company purchased a 100% interest in three mining claims in the Larder Lake Mining Division in Ontario (the "Properties").

In consideration of the purchase of the Properties, the Company shall pay to the Vendor $5,000 in cash and shall issue to the Vendor 100,000 common shares of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Company has also granted to the Vendor a royalty (an "NSR Royalty") of 1.0% of the Net Smelter Returns from the Properties, and the Company has the option to purchase one-half of the NSR Royalty (thereby reducing the NSR Royalty rate payable to the Vendor from 1.0% to 0.5%) for $1,000,000.

About Val-d'Or Mining Corporation

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its diverse mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Québec. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities (Ni-Cu-PGE's).

The Company has expertise in the identification and generation of new projects, and in early-stage exploration. The mineral commodities of interest are broad, and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to industrial and energy minerals. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners with technical expertise and financial capacity to conduct more advanced exploration projects.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan
2772 chemin Sullivan
Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9
Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204
Email: Glenn.Mullan@GroupZedZed.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269915

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

