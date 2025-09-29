US Copper Corp Proposes $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

US Copper Corp Proposes $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

US Copper Corp (TSXV: USCU,OTC:USCUF) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) ("US Copper" or the "Company") announces a proposed non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000 comprised of up to 7,500,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit (each such unit being comprised of one common share and one warrant) (the "Offering"). Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share for $0.15 at any time within 2 years after closing. All securities issued pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a four (4) month hold period. Completion of the Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approvals.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

For Further Information, Contact:
Mr. Stephen Dunn, President, CEO and Director, US Copper Corp (416) 361-2827 or email info@uscoppercorp.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and regulations, including statements regarding the future activities of the Company. Forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management and are identified by the use of words including "will", "hopes", "anticipates", "expected to", "plans", "planned", "intends" and other similar words. Actual results may differ significantly. The achievement of the results expressed in forward-looking statements is subject to a number of risks, including those described in the Company's management discussion and analysis as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268474

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

US Copper Corp.

US Copper Corp.

US Copper Corp is a junior exploration and development company. It is focused on advancing its Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in Plumas County, California to the production stage. The project includes copper sulfide and copper oxide resources with silver and gold credits in three deposits- Moonlight, Superior, and Engels - hosted in Jurassic intrusive rocks.

