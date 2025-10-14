US Copper Corp Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement

US Copper Corp Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement

US Copper Corp (TSXV: USCU,OTC:USCUF) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) ("US Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $750,000. The Private Placement involved the issuance of 7,500,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital stock of the Company (a "Common Share") and one warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share for $0.15 at any time within 2 years after closing. All securities issued pursuant to this Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Private Placement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

A material change report in connection with the Private Placement will be filed less than 21 days before the closing of the Private Placement. The Company believes this shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances as the Company wished to complete the Private Placement in a timely manner.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes and to advance its Moonlight-Superior Copper Project.

In addition, the Company would also like to announce that its Board has approved the grant of 750,000 stock options to certain consultants of the Company, subject to regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approval. The stock options have been issued with an exercise price of $0.10 per share, vest immediately, and have a 3-year term.

For Further Information, Contact:
Mr. Stephen Dunn, President, CEO and Director, US Copper Corp (416) 361-2827 or email info@uscoppercorp.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and regulations, including statements regarding the future activities of the Company. Forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management and are identified by the use of words including "will", "hopes", "anticipates", "expected to", "plans", "planned", "intends" and other similar words. Actual results may differ significantly. The achievement of the results expressed in forward-looking statements is subject to a number of risks, including those described in the Company's management discussion and analysis as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270446

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

US Copper Corp.USCU:CATSXV:USCUBase Metals Investing
USCU:CA
The Conversation (0)
US Copper Corp.

US Copper Corp.

FALCO ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

FALCO ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ TSX.V - FPC Falco Resources Ltd. (TSXV: FPC,OTC:FPRGF) ("Falco" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated September 29, 2025, it has agreed with Cantor... Keep Reading...
Noble Agrees to Sell Island Pond Claims to Benton Resources Inc.

Noble Agrees to Sell Island Pond Claims to Benton Resources Inc.

(TheNewswire) TORONTO TheNewswire - October 14, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Island Pond claims in Newfoundland & Labrador to Benton Resources Inc.... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Amends RIP Cu-Mo Option Agreement and Provides Project Update

Copper Quest Amends RIP Cu-Mo Option Agreement and Provides Project Update

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has signed an Amended Option Agreement (the " Amendment Agreement ") with ArcWest Exploration Inc. (" ArcWest ") on the RIP Copper Project (the " Project " or "... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces the Completion of its 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District; Assay Results Pending

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of its 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District; Assay Results Pending

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program has now been completed at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia. Highlights: Extensive drill program completed:... Keep Reading...
Forte Minerals Appoints Patrick Evans as Non-Executive Chairman and Announces the Resignation of Long-Standing Director Doug Turnbull

Forte Minerals Appoints Patrick Evans as Non-Executive Chairman and Announces the Resignation of Long-Standing Director Doug Turnbull

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Patrick Evans as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Evans brings over 25 years of senior mining executive... Keep Reading...
IsoEnergy to Acquire Toro Energy, Strengthening a Top-Tier Uranium Portfolio in a Rising Market

IsoEnergy to Acquire Toro Energy, Strengthening a Top-Tier Uranium Portfolio in a Rising Market

PERTH, Australia - Oct. 13, 2025 - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy") (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) and Toro Energy Ltd. ("Toro") (ASX: TOE,OTC:TOEYF) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a scheme implementation deed (the " SID ") pursuant to which, among other things, IsoEnergy has... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

FALCO ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Blackrock Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Meeting Materials Resulting from the Canada Post Strike

JZR Gold Announces First Concentrate From Vila Nova Gold Project

Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium Discovery

Related News

Gold Investing

Blackrock Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Meeting Materials Resulting from the Canada Post Strike

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold Announces First Concentrate From Vila Nova Gold Project

lithium investing

GM Takes US$1.6 Billion Hit on EV Realignment as US Policy Shift Clouds Market Outlook

uranium investing

IsoEnergy Expands Into Australia with Toro Energy Takeover

phosphate investing

Verdant Minerals Gets Greenlight for Ammaroo Phosphate Project

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?