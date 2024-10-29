Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

IMARC

US-Australia a Critical Alliance for the World, says DOS Energy Head

‘You could argue Australia may have the best brand of any country in the world in the US right now’


The US probably doesn’t have a stronger mining partner in the world than Australia – “a superpower when it comes to energy and especially energy minerals” – assistant secretary for energy resources at the Department of State, Geoffrey Pyatt, told the IMARC 2024 conference.

New models were needed for planning, financing, building and operating the mines of the future, Pyatt said in an exclusive IMARC interview with Gracelin Baskaran, director of the Critical Minerals Security Program at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington DC.

He said Australia, together with the US, could play a major role in shaping them.

“I think we’re in a moment of tremendous opportunity,” Pyatt told Baskaran.
“Across the board what I hear is a desire to find an alternative to the traditional model in this sector.
“And to do so in a way that is perceived in the developing world as equitable, as ensuring that the producer countries see the benefits of their resources, as they should expect, and that there are investments made in human capital formation and in infrastructure to guarantee that governments are able to demonstrate to their citizens that there is a reward for pulling out the commodities of their Earth in a way that is sustainable and delivers net benefit for the societies.
“We also have to significantly expand the opportunities for extraction and processing globally, and we need to do so in a way that delivers value for the producer countries.
“I think this is an area where Australia has a very strong calling card, which is the ESG principles that its companies are committed to.
“Nobody worries that an Australian mining company is going to cut corners on environmental or worker rights issues because it faces the scrutiny of its shareholders and its regulators at home.
“We’ve got to figure out, how do we market that to demonstrate, as my boss secretary [Antony] Blinken likes to say, that we are delivering a better offer, especially to the producer countries in the developing world.
“I think there’s a very strong alignment between the US and Australia on these issues.
“You could argue Australia may have the best brand of any country in the world in the United States right now.”

Pyatt said a visit to Australia earlier this year gave him a deeper appreciation of the exceptional level of innovation domestic producers and technology firms were applying to decarbonise mines and transport systems and meet other technical challenges. “It was incredibly impressive for me to see the overwhelming role that the extractive industries, and especially the mining industry, plays,” he said.

He said the US and Australian governments were working closely via the Critical Minerals Taskforce, and broader regional alliances such as QUAD and the Mineral Security Partnership (MSP), to accelerate pathways for investment.

“But at the end of the day the proof of our success is going to be what our companies are able to do together.
“I’ll always remember listening to [Fortescue executive chair] Andrew Forrest talking about his Infinity Train: an electric powered locomotive that would deliver iron ore from the mine face to ports, with essentially zero net energy requirement, by capturing the latent energy of descending to sea level and then using the storage of that energy to carry the locomotive back up to the mine face.”

Pyatt said this was the type of innovation that would fire greater collaboration between US and Australian companies.

Baskaran said current multilateral and bilateral critical minerals supply chain alliances needed to be developed further, quickly, in the face of low incentive prices for key metals, dipping global private mining investment – outside of the gold and copper sectors – muted consumer spending on EVs and other goods, and the fact that China “is no longer the world’s biggest engine of growth”.

“Governments need to step in and create incentives for private sector investment,” she said.
“We need to focus on building responsible mining practices to reduce the friction between government, mining companies and indigenous communities.
“We need to invest in recycling … and the circular economy.”
“And we need to create a more mutually beneficial mining model to ensure countries are benefiting from their resources in an equitable manner.”

Baskaran said strong bipartisan support in Washington for the range of measures and steps taken to help create new resilient, secure mineral supply chains now recognised across the US political divide as being “of utmost importance to our national security, energy security and economic competitiveness” meant the looming US election result was unlikely to alter the present course.


