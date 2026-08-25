Upstart Co-founder and CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference 2026

Upstart Co-founder and CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference 2026

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced that Paul Gu, Co-founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 8, at 11:30 am PT (2:30 pm ET).

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on Upstart's investor relations website at ir.upstart.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the event.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart's AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive loans, home equity lines of credit, and Upstart's new Cash Line product, a revolving line of credit. Upstart is based in Burlingame, California.

Investors
Sonya Banerjee
ir@upstart.com

Press
Eric Smith
press@upstart.com

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