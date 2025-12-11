Upland Qvidian Unveils 2025 AI Adoption Report, Highlighting Key Trends in Proposal Management

Upland Qvidian Unveils 2025 AI Adoption Report, Highlighting Key Trends in Proposal Management

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in AI-powered knowledge and content management software, today announced that Upland Qvidian , an industry leader in proposal automation and RFP management, released its first annual report on the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the proposal industry. The 2025 AI Adoption in Proposal Management: Trends and Observation Report is a technology-agnostic, industry-wide study that collects results and observations from global professionals working daily to adopt artificial intelligence in their proposal processes.

Building on Qvidian's near 50 years of industry-leading experience, the report surveyed hundreds of global RFP and proposal professionals to examine current industry trends. Findings in the report spotlight the areas where AI drives real transformation and growth, while addressing the real-world concerns professionals face during AI implementation.

Highlights of the 2025 AI Adoption in Proposal Management: Trends and Observation Report include:

  • Key data on the most strategic and tactical outcomes of implementing AI
  • Crucial insights on the biggest organizational challenges to AI implementation

"Organizations face many challenges when implementing AI. Whether it be dealing with security concerns or democratizing buy-in across multiple dispersed teams, companies must tackle these challenges head-on as they adopt AI into their current processes," said Shawn Freligh, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Upland Software. "At Qvidian, we're dedicated to building the best complementary generative AI tools for our users and customers that create even more efficiency and personalization. We want tools that enhance productivity and deliver consistent, compliant, personalized, and responsive sales documents across the entire deal cycle."

To learn more, download the full 2025 AI Adoption in Proposal Management: Trends and Observation Report .

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in AI-powered knowledge and content management software. Our solutions help enterprises unlock critical knowledge, automate content workflows, and drive measurable ROI—enhancing customer and employee experiences while supporting regulatory compliance. More than 1,100 enterprise customers rely on Upland to solve complex challenges and provide a trusted path for AI adoption. For more information, visit www.uplandsoftware.com .

Media Contact
Lloyd Berry
media@uplandsoftware.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Upland SoftwareUPLDNASDAQ:UPLDTech Investing
UPLD
