Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Vancouver, British Columbia / October 3, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the latest update on the drill program at Mosseau, its flagship property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's Abitibi region and the commissioning of a new exploration program focused on the southern portion of Mosseau and the 100% owned Labelle property.

DRILLING UPDATE

Harvest Gold has completed three (3) additional holes totalling 654 metres in the central part of the Mosseau property, bringing the total completed to date to 14 drill holes for 3,030 metres.

The recently completed holes targeted the central portion of the property, where historical prospecting and diamond drilling work suggested strong potential and continuity of the gold mineralization (See Figure 1). Samples are being sent to the laboratory as each hole is logged, and assay results from the initial holes are expected within the next few weeks .

In addition, the Company has temporarily paused its ongoing diamond drill program at the Mosseau Property in recognition of the local First Nations Cultural Week, the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and the annual fall hunting season.

Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold, states: "Harvest Gold is dedicated to advancing the Mosseau Project in a manner that is respectful of Indigenous traditions and community activities. Temporarily halting our drill program at this time reflects our commitment to working collaboratively with our partners and shareholders."

The Mosseau Property straddles the Eeyou Istchee–James Bay and Abitibi territories, as well as two hunting zones in Quebec (Zones 13 and 16). With hunting season in this area extending from September 27 to October 26, Harvest Gold plans to resume drilling in the central part of the Mosseau Property following the annual fall hunting season.

Harvest Gold is committed to building and maintaining positive, transparent, and mutually beneficial relationships with local Indigenous communities. The Company believes that advancing exploration activities with respect and understanding is fundamental to responsible resource development.

FALL 2025 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

Harvest Gold has engaged IOS Geosciences of Chicoutimi, Quebec to operate its fall field exploration program, which will include soil sampling, prospecting and mapping across parts of the Mosseau and LaBelle properties (see Figures 2 and 3). This work is designed to build on recent high-resolution magnetic survey results and to further refine drill targets for upcoming exploration campaigns.

The soil sampling program, to begin on October 27, after hunting season, will include the collection of over 1,000 samples. Sampling lines will be spaced at 200 metres, oriented perpendicular to the known ice-flow direction and be taken at 25-metre intervals along each line.

The Company will also be undertaking a prospecting and mapping program in areas of the property that have seen little to no previous field work. This work is designed to broaden the geological understanding of underexplored areas and to help refine future exploration targeting.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha , located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields Limited's - Windfall Deposit (Figure 4).

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories.  Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Progress of drill holes completed – Northern and Central Target Area


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Planned Soil samples on magnetics along the southeastern extension of the Mosseau property


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Planned soil samples on magnetics along the LaBelle property


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Project Location: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt

Sampling, QAQC, and Laboratory Analysis Summary

All core logging and sampling completed by Harvest Gold as part of its diamond drilling program is subject to a strict standard for Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QAQC), which includes the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blank materials, and field duplicate analysis. NQ-diameter sawed half-core samples from the drilling program at Mossseau were securely sent by Company geologists to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT), with sample preparation in Val-d'Or, Québec and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where samples were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were securely sent to AGAT in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four-acid digestion. AGAT sample preparation and laboratory analysis procedures conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the requirements under NI 43-101 and CIM best practice guidelines. AGAT is independent of LaFleur Minerals.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

HVG:CC
Harvest Gold
Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG)

Harvest Gold

