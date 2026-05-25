Upcoming Meeting Dates - May 25, 2026

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The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.
|Company Name
|Record Date
|Meeting Date
|Type
|Apex Critical Metals Corp.
|June 8, 2026
|July 10, 2026
|AG
|Ashley Gold Corp.
|June 9, 2026
|July 14, 2026
|AS
|Athena Gold Corporation
|June 9, 2026
|July 24, 2026
|AS
|CORE SILVER CORP. *
|May 12, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AGS
|Canasil Resources Inc.
|June 12, 2026
|July 21, 2026
|AGS
|EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP
|June 8, 2026
|July 23, 2026
|AS
|Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.
|May 20, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AG
|FTI Foodtech International Inc*
|May 19, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|A
|Fluent Corp.
|June 12, 2026
|July 28, 2026
|AS
|Forsys Metals Corp %
|May 22, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AGS
|Future Fuels Inc.
|June 9, 2026
|July 14, 2026
|AG
|GINSMS Inc.
|May 26, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|AS
|Information Services Corporation
|May 27, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|S
|Matachewan Consolidated Mines *
|May 26, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AG
|Metasphere Labs Inc. *
|May 27, 2026
|July 9, 2026
|AS
|Mineros S.A.
|June 1, 2026
|July 13, 2026
|S
|Netramark Holdings Inc
|June 5, 2026
|July 13, 2026
|AGS
|NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc.%
|April 10, 2026
|May 25, 2026
|AS
|Omega Pacific Resources Inc.
|June 9, 2026
|July 15, 2026
|A
|Orecap Invest Corp.
|May 29, 2026
|July 14, 2026
|AGS
|Playgon Games Inc.
|May 25, 2026
|June 29, 2026
|AGS
|Pulsar Helium Inc.
|June 12, 2026
|July 17, 2026
|AGS
|Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. *
|July 7, 2026
|August 18, 2026
|AG
|Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp
|June 9, 2026
|July 14, 2026
|AS
|SAPUTO INC
|June 12, 2026
|August 7, 2026
|A
|Sabio Holdings Inc. *
|May 13, 2026
|July 10, 2026
|AG
|Sable Resources Ltd.
|June 8, 2026
|July 14, 2026
|AS
|Sankamap Metals Inc.
|June 9, 2026
|July 15, 2026
|A
|Skull Ridge Gold Corp.
|June 12, 2026
|July 22, 2026
|AGS
|Stardust Metal Corp.
|June 1, 2026
|July 14, 2026
|AGS
|TOTAL TELCOM INC
|June 15, 2026
|July 17, 2026
|AG
|Torrent Gold Inc.
|June 11, 2026
|July 17, 2026
|A
|Uranium Royalty Corp
|June 15, 2026
|July 20, 2026
|S
|VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES INC
|May 15, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|S
|Verses AI Inc. %
|April 24, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|A
|Viridian Metals Inc.
|May 15, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|AS
|Vitality Products Inc.
|June 11, 2026
|July 21, 2026
|AG
|Volta Metals Ltd.
|June 10, 2026
|July 15, 2026
|AGS
|Xigem Technologies Corp. *
|May 19, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AGS
Legend:
* = Change in Previously Reported Information
% = Cancelled Meeting
@ = Adjourned Meeting
Type of Meeting
A = Annual Meeting
S = Special Meeting
G = General Meeting
B = Bondholder Meeting
C = Court Meeting
For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298384