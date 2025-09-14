Universal Ibogaine Announces Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Universal Ibogaine Announces Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Calgary, AB TheNewswire - September 1 4 2025 Universal Ibogaine Inc. ( TSXV:IBO ) (" UI " or the " Company "), a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises of the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") which was held in Calgary on September 4, 2025, and of the grant of Restricted Share Units.

Further details of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 23, 2025, a copy of which is available on www.sedarplus.ca and was filed on UI's website.   Specific results for the matters voted on at the Meeting are summarized as follows:

  • Election of the Board of Directors (the Board ") – a total of nine nominees (as listed below) were elected to the Company's Board, with each Board member to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

  • Appointment of Auditors - MNP LLP were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company for the next fiscal year at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors.

  • Employee Equity Incentives Plan (the EICP "). The Company's 2025 EICP was not re-approved, as it did not meet the 50% minimum shareholder approval.

  • Stock Option Plan ( SOP ") – the Company's 2024 SOP was not re-approved, as it did not meet the 50% minimum shareholder approval.  The Company intends to study instituting a replacement plan.

Grant of RSUs

UI also advises that, the Board of Directors of the Company previously approved the granting (subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange), effective September 2, 2025, to an Officer of the Company and consultant advisors to the Company, a total of 13,500,000 Restricted Share Units (" RSUs ").  These grant totals include 6,000,000 RSUs Options that were granted to the Company's CEO, Nick Karos.  Entitlement to convert the RSUs into common shares shall vest one year after the date of grant.

Results of AGM

A total of 129,390,665 (41.4%) of the Company's 312,858,516 outstanding common shares were voted at the Meeting.  Specific results for the matters voted on at the Meeting are summarized as follows:

# of

% of

# of votes

% of votes

# of votes

% of votes

votes For

votes For

Withheld

Withheld

Against

Against

Election of the Board of Directors:

Buzunis, Constantine

117,639,065

90.9%

11,751,600

9.1%

n/a

n/a

Cranwill, Ken

117,639,065

90.9%

11,751,600

9.1%

n/a

n/a

Duncan, James

57,312,518

44.3%

72,078,147

55.7%

n/a

n/a

Ginakes, Peter Demos

117,699,865

91.0%

11,690,800

9.0%

n/a

n/a

Hrimech, Eric

57,312,518

44.3%

72,078,147

55.7%

n/a

n/a

Karos, Nick

56,952,517

44.0%

72,438,148

56.0%

n/a

n/a

Killebrew, Nia

57,312,518

44.3%

72,078,147

55.7%

n/a

n/a

Vlahos, Peter

117,239,065

90.6%

12,151,600

9.4%

n/a

n/a

Wagner, Tony

57,312,518

44.3%

72,078,147

55.7%

n/a

n/a

# of

% of

# of votes

% of votes

# of votes

% of votes

votes For

votes For

Withheld

Withheld

Against

Against

Appointment of Auditors

127,668,665

98.7%

1,722,600

1.3%

n/a

n/a

Approval of 2025 EICP

64,090,643

49.5%

n/a

n/a

65,300,022

50.5%

Approval of 2025 SOP

64,090,643

49.5%

n/a

n/a

65,300,022

50.5%

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to transform addiction treatment using medicalized ibogaine through a planned Canadian clinical trial focused on opioid use disorder(s), and ultimately to utilize that treatment protocol globally through planned future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre (located near Winnipeg, Manitoba) that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "planned", "expect", "project", "intends", "intended", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI at the date the statements are made.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎ looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results and the Company is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca

For further information:

Nick Karos, CEO

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

612-309-3527

Nick.Karos@universalibogaine.com

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Universal Ibogaine Inc develops a platform of addiction treatment clinics, which use ibogaine as a primary modality for the interruption and ideally cessation of addictions to primarily opioids such as oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl, as well as alcohol, cocaine, and other stimulants. It runs addiction clinics it has a research partner clinic in Mexico.

Universal Ibogaine Co-Founder Dr Alberto Sola to Present at upcoming Research to Reality Conference

Universal Ibogaine Co-Founder Dr Alberto Sola to Present at upcoming Research to Reality Conference

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (FSE: JC4) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform addiction treatment through the use of medicalized ibogaine and a global licensing model is pleased to announce that UI Co-Founder Dr Alberto Sola will present at the May 27 to 29 event: From Research to Reality: Global Summit on Psychedelic Assisted Therapies and Medicine which will be held in Toronto, Canada from May 27 to 29, 2022 .

The Research to Reality event is presented by the Mental Health Commission of Canada , the Center for Addiction and Mental Health ("CAMH") and the Canadian Center on Substance Abuse and Addiction.

The event will be attended by researchers, clinicians' policy makers including representatives from Health Canada the FDA and the Mexico Ministry of Health ("COFEPRIS").

Dr. Sola, is a co-founder of Universal Ibogaine and a member of the Board of Directors, and he is the founder of the Clear Sky Recovery ibogaine clinic operating in Cancun , Mexico.  Alberto is a global leader in ibogaine detox treatments. He will present his latest findings in a panel titled " Ibogaine Hydrochloride and Acute Opioid Detox ., which will take place on Saturday May 28 at 4:15 PM EST "

UI CEO Nick Karos noted: "The importance of this event cannot be overstated.  This is the first event of its kind to bring together academic researchers, real world technicians and government policy makers. We believe this event will be an important catalyst for the industry and a significant milestone for our company.  This event will create awareness at the highest levels of the incredible potential of ibogaine."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to transform addiction treatment through the use of medicalized ibogaine and a global licensing model through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial (focused on opioid use disorder), and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through planned future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE RETAINS SHAYNE NYQUVEST AS CAPITAL MARKETS ADVISOR

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE RETAINS SHAYNE NYQUVEST AS CAPITAL MARKETS ADVISOR

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (FSE: JC4) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has retained Mr. Shayne Nyquvest in a consulting role as Capital Markets Advisor.

Mr. Nyquvest has extensive capital markets experience, with over 40 years involvement in aiding companies strategic fund-raising activities, in the mining, cannabis and other emerging industries.  He served as the former Executive Vice-President of investment banking firm Mackie Research Capital (where he worked from June 2015 to July 2018 ) and a was founding member of Canaccord Genuity Group, where he worked as a Senior Investment Advisor from 1993 to 2013.

Mr. Nyquvest co-founded UI in early 2018, after personally seeing the transformational effects and potential of ibogaine and was involved in UI's early-stage development until mid-2021.  His vision has been to see this innovative, plant-based treatment adopted by the mainstream medical community as a solution to helping break the opioid epidemic and other addictions.

Nick Karos , UI CEO noted "we are pleased to have Shayne re-engaged in our strategic, business development goals.  He has an extensive network in the investment community and was instrumental in UI's early-stage financing and research activities.  We continue to advance our planned Health Canada clinical trials application for the use of ibogaine in opioid use disorder and expect to provide additional updates on this in the near future."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial (focused on opioid use disorder), and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through planned future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Universal Ibogaine Advises of Departure of Marilyn Loewen Mauritz from the Board of Directors

Universal Ibogaine Advises of Departure of Marilyn Loewen Mauritz from the Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Calgary, AB TheNewswire - April 21, 2022 Universal Ibogaine Inc. ( TSXV:IBO ) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that Marilyn Loewen Mauritz has resigned as a member of the UI Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities.

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE PROVIDES UPDATE ON KELBURN RECOVERY CENTER OPERATIONS

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE PROVIDES UPDATE ON KELBURN RECOVERY CENTER OPERATIONS

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has temporarily closed the Kelburn Recovery Centre (" Kelburn ") due to an on-site flooding issue.

Kelburn is UI's addiction treatment site operating near Winnipeg, Manitoba , and which experienced abnormally high winter snowfall conditions, resulting in high current groundwater levels arising from spring melt conditions. Kelburn is currently assessing options for continuation of in-process patient treatment, and remediation of damages, which will fall under Kelburn's property and business interruption insurance coverage, subject to policy limits. The timing for remediation and ultimate re-opening of operations at Kelburn is not determinable, but will likely require a minimum of 2 to 3 months.

Nick Karos (CEO) noted "this is of course an unfortunate unforeseen event, and our first priority is to ensure the continuity of ongoing care of our patient group. The extent of damage will hopefully be contained to a portion of the basement, and allow us to resume on-site operations in a reasonable time frame."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial (focused on opioid use disorder), and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through planned future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Universal Ibogaine Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Universal Ibogaine Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

 Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (FSE: JC4) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, or Bourse Frankfurt (the " FSE ") under the ticker symbol " JC4 ".  UI will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current ticker symbol IBO and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol IBOGF.

