Universal Ibogaine Announces Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Calgary, AB TheNewswire - September 1 4 2025 Universal Ibogaine Inc. ( TSXV:IBO ) (" UI " or the " Company "), a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises of the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") which was held in Calgary on September 4, 2025, and of the grant of Restricted Share Units.
Further details of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 23, 2025, a copy of which is available on www.sedarplus.ca and was filed on UI's website. Specific results for the matters voted on at the Meeting are summarized as follows:
-
Election of the Board of Directors (the Board ") – a total of nine nominees (as listed below) were elected to the Company's Board, with each Board member to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.
-
Appointment of Auditors - MNP LLP were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company for the next fiscal year at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors.
-
Employee Equity Incentives Plan (the EICP "). The Company's 2025 EICP was not re-approved, as it did not meet the 50% minimum shareholder approval.
-
Stock Option Plan ( SOP ") – the Company's 2024 SOP was not re-approved, as it did not meet the 50% minimum shareholder approval. The Company intends to study instituting a replacement plan.
Grant of RSUs
UI also advises that, the Board of Directors of the Company previously approved the granting (subject to regulatory approval by the TSX Venture Exchange), effective September 2, 2025, to an Officer of the Company and consultant advisors to the Company, a total of 13,500,000 Restricted Share Units (" RSUs "). These grant totals include 6,000,000 RSUs Options that were granted to the Company's CEO, Nick Karos. Entitlement to convert the RSUs into common shares shall vest one year after the date of grant.
Results of AGM
A total of 129,390,665 (41.4%) of the Company's 312,858,516 outstanding common shares were voted at the Meeting. Specific results for the matters voted on at the Meeting are summarized as follows:
|
# of
|
% of
|
# of votes
|
% of votes
|
# of votes
|
% of votes
|
votes For
|
votes For
|
Withheld
|
Withheld
|
Against
|
Against
|
Election of the Board of Directors:
|
Buzunis, Constantine
|
117,639,065
|
90.9%
|
11,751,600
|
9.1%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Cranwill, Ken
|
117,639,065
|
90.9%
|
11,751,600
|
9.1%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Duncan, James
|
57,312,518
|
44.3%
|
72,078,147
|
55.7%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Ginakes, Peter Demos
|
117,699,865
|
91.0%
|
11,690,800
|
9.0%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Hrimech, Eric
|
57,312,518
|
44.3%
|
72,078,147
|
55.7%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Karos, Nick
|
56,952,517
|
44.0%
|
72,438,148
|
56.0%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Killebrew, Nia
|
57,312,518
|
44.3%
|
72,078,147
|
55.7%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Vlahos, Peter
|
117,239,065
|
90.6%
|
12,151,600
|
9.4%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Wagner, Tony
|
57,312,518
|
44.3%
|
72,078,147
|
55.7%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
# of
|
% of
|
# of votes
|
% of votes
|
# of votes
|
% of votes
|
votes For
|
votes For
|
Withheld
|
Withheld
|
Against
|
Against
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
127,668,665
|
98.7%
|
1,722,600
|
1.3%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Approval of 2025 EICP
|
64,090,643
|
49.5%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
65,300,022
|
50.5%
|
Approval of 2025 SOP
|
64,090,643
|
49.5%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
65,300,022
|
50.5%
About Universal Ibogaine Inc.
UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to transform addiction treatment using medicalized ibogaine through a planned Canadian clinical trial focused on opioid use disorder(s), and ultimately to utilize that treatment protocol globally through planned future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre (located near Winnipeg, Manitoba) that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plans", "planned", "expect", "project", "intends", "intended", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by UI at the date the statements are made. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward- looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results and the Company is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca
For further information:
Nick Karos, CEO
612-309-3527
Nick.Karos@universalibogaine.com
