Universal Ibogaine Advises of Filing Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Universal Ibogaine Advises of Filing Application for Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Calgary, AB TheNewswire - November 25, 2025 Universal Ibogaine Inc. ( TSXV:IBO ) (" UI " or the " Company "), a life sciences company with a mission to deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has made an application to the Alberta Securities Commission (as Principal Regulator) and the British Columbia Securities Commission, to approve a temporary management case trade order (" MCTO ") under National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults (" NP 12-203 "), which, if granted, will prohibit trading securities of the Company by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (position currently vacant) of the Company until such time as the Required Filings (defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Company, and the MCTO has been lifted.  During the period in which the MCTO is in effect, the general public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares.  The MCTO application has been made but there is no guarantee or assurance that the MCTO will be granted.

The Company will be unable to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended July 31, 2025 (the " Financial Statements ") and the related management's discussion and analysis (the " MD&A ") and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, with the Financial Statements, the " Required Filings ") before the filing deadline of November 28, 2025 (the " Filing Deadline ").

The delay in the Required Annual Filings is the result of the Company currently having limited financial resources to complete the audit of the Financial Statements.  The Company expects to rectify this situation in the near term and be in a position to complete the Required Filings by the end of January, 2026.  The MCTO, if granted, will be in effect until the Required Filings are completed.

Until the Company completes the Required Annual Filings, the Company will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the timelines prescribed by applicable Canadian securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Required Filings have not been filed.

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to transform addiction treatment using medicalized ibogaine through a planned Canadian clinical trial focused on opioid use disorder, and ultimately to utilize that treatment protocol globally through planned future licensing agreements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "planned", "expect", "project", "intends", "intended" "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI at the date the statements are made.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results and the Company is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com

For further information:

Nick Karos, CEO

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

612-309-3527

Nick.Karos@universalibogaine.com

Related Links

https://universalibogaine.com

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Universal Ibogaine Inc.TSXV:IBONanotech Investing
IBO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech Grants Options

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has granted 25,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan") to a consultant. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.30 per share... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech

Get access to more exclusive Nanotech Investing Stock profiles here Keep Reading...
Longeveron to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 12, 2024

Longeveron to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 12, 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines, today announced that it will participate in the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference taking place June 12-13, 2024. Details for the Company's presentation: Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Time:... Keep Reading...
Veru to Present at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions

Veru to Present at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced that the Company will present two... Keep Reading...
Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, Who Has Brought Several Oncology Drugs to Market, Joins CEL-SCI as Clinical Advisor

Dr. Giovanni Selvaggi, Who Has Brought Several Oncology Drugs to Market, Joins CEL-SCI as Clinical Advisor

Dr. Selvaggi was instrumental in the development and approval of lung cancer drugs Zykadia for Novartis and Opdivo for Bristol Myers Squibb CEL-SCI's Multikine immunotherapy improves the 5-year survival of head and neck cancer patients to 73% compared to 45% in controls and cuts the 5-year risk... Keep Reading...

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Positive Preclinical Data for CNS-Penetrant NLRP3 Inhibitor VTX3232 Demonstrating Reversal of Obesity and Improvements in Cardiometabolic and Inflammatory Markers

VTX3232 demonstrated improvements in body weight, systemic inflammatory biomarkers and cardiometabolic parameters in diet-induced obesity (DIO) mice Additive effects were observed for VTX3232 in combination with the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide across key endpoints compared to semaglutide... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Diamond Drilling Discovers Significantly Deeper and More Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Tollu Deposit, WA

CopAur Minerals Agrees to Terms with Omega Pacific Resources on the Williams Property

Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.

Redmoor - Very High-Grade Sample Results Continue to Exceed Expectations

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Diamond Drilling Discovers Significantly Deeper and More Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Tollu Deposit, WA

gold investing

CopAur Minerals Agrees to Terms with Omega Pacific Resources on the Williams Property

gold investing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Energy Investing

Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.

Copper Investing

Redmoor - Very High-Grade Sample Results Continue to Exceed Expectations

Silver Investing

Silver Dollar Samples Up to 2,753 g/t AgEq in Underground Sampling Campaign at its La Joya Silver Project

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition