Universal Ibogaine advises further on application for Management Cease Trade Order

Calgary, AB December 2, 2025 TheNewswire Universal Ibogaine Inc. ( TSXV:IBO,OTC:IBOGF ) (" UI " or the " Company "), a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises of the following additional points related to its prior News Release of November 25, 2025 regarding its application to the Alberta Securities Commission (the " ASC ", the Company's Principal Regulator) for a Management Cease Trade Order (" MCTO "):
The Company is not currently subject to any insolvency proceedings;
There is no other material information related to the Company that has not already been generally disclosed;
As was previously advised, UI requested the ASC to approve a temporary MCTO under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults (" NP 12-203 "), which, if granted, will prohibit trading securities of the Company by the Chief Executive Officer (" CEO ") and Chief Financial Officer (" CFO ", position currently vacant) of the Company until such time as the MCTO has been revoked or varied, or until two full business days after all the Required Filings (defined below) have been filed on SEDAR+.
The MCTO application has been made but there is no guarantee or assurance that the MCTO will be granted. During the period in which the potential MCTO would be in effect, the general public would continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares.
The Company was unable to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended July 31, 2025 (the " Financial Statements ") and the related management's discussion and analysis (the " MD&A ") and CEO and CFO certificates for this period (collectively, with the Financial Statements and MD&A, the " Required Filings ") by the filing deadline of on or before November 28, 2025 (the " Filing Deadline ").
The delay in the Required Filings is the result of the Company currently having limited financial resources to complete the audit of the Financial Statements. The Company is currently in process of undertaking a re-structuring and re-financing of its operations, and expects to rectify this situation (subject to any necessary regulatory approvals) in the near term and intends to then be in a position to complete the Required Filings by January 30, 2026.
Until the Company completes the Required Annual Filings, the Company will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the timelines prescribed by applicable Canadian securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Required Filings have not been filed.
This News Release has been approved by the CEO of the Company and the Audit Committee of the Company.
About Universal Ibogaine Inc.
UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to transform addiction treatment using medicalized ibogaine through a planned Canadian clinical trial focused on opioid use disorder, and ultimately to utilize that treatment protocol globally through planned future licensing agreements.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plans", "planned", "expects", "project", "intends", "intended" "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by UI at the date the statements are made. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results and the Company is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.
For further information:
Nick Karos, CEO
612-309-3527
Nick.Karos@universalibogaine.com
