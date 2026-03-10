Unigold Reminds Holders of Upcoming Warrant Expiry Date

Unigold Inc. (TSXV: UGD,OTC:UGDIF) (OTC Pink: UGDIF) (FSE: UGB1) ("Unigold" or the "Company") reminds holders that the following series of warrants are scheduled to expire on March 31, 2026:

  • 12,596,175 warrants, including 375,850 warrants issued to insiders, were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on August 10, 2021
  • 8,750,000 warrants, including 1,850,000 warrants issued to insiders, were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on September 7, 2022
  • 1,150,000 warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on September 12, 2022
  • 6,875,000 warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on November 1, 2022
  • 8,008,750 warrants, including 850,000 warrants issued to insiders, were issued as part of a private placement that closed on May 10, 2023
  • 16,053,750 warrants, including 528,750 warrants issued to insiders, were issued from a private placement that closed on May 16, 2023.

Each of these warrants entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per common share. Holders of Warrants who wish to exercise their warrants must forward a copy of the original warrant certificate to our office (Attn: Unigold Corporate Secretary) at the address above. Alternatively, an electronic scan or the electronic certificate may be sent to the email address below. In all cases the warrant exercise form that is attached to the warrant must be included and the funds must be received before the close of business March 31, 2026 to ensure issuance of the shares.

For further information, please contact your transfer agent or:

Unigold Corporate Secretary
unigold@grovecorp.ca
T. (416) 866-8157

Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements Where applicable, we claim the protection of the safe harbour for forward-looking statements provided by the (United States) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please visit https://www.unigoldinc.com/profile/forward-looking-statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287869

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

unigoldUGD:CCtsxv:ugdgold investing
UGD:CC
The Conversation (0)

Unigold

Keep Reading...
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Gold, Silver, Oil/Gas — Stock Ideas and Strategy Now

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his approach to the gold and silver sectors as tensions in the Middle East intensify, also touching on oil and gas. Overall he sees hard assets becoming increasingly key as global uncertainty escalates."Own gold, own silver — physically own the metal... Keep Reading...
Jaime Carrasco, gold bars.

Jaime Carrasco: Gold Going "Much Higher," Silver Force Majeure Inevitable

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying prices must rise much higher. He also talks about how to build a strong precious metals portfolio. "We're moving from a credit-based economy, a... Keep Reading...
Garrett Goggin, gold bars.

Garrett Goggin: Gold, Silver in New Era, My Stock Strategy Now

Garrett Goggin, founder of Golden Portfolio, says although gold and silver haven't gone mainstream yet, the metals — and the mining sector overall — have entered a new era. "It's a real mind shift — it's a new era in mining right here," he said.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Nicola Mining Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

Nicola Mining Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM,OTC:HUSIF) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (FSE: HLIA) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to provide an update on its proposed NASDAQ listing, which it originally disclosed in its news release of October 27, 2025. There are approximately 220 Canadian companies trading via cross... Keep Reading...
Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: Gold Dips Bought Quickly, Price Run Not Over Yet

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his latest thoughts on what's moving the gold price, emphasizing that its bull run isn't over yet. "It's monetary factors that are driving gold — that's what's fundamentally driving gold," he said. "Monetary factors, lack of trust in... Keep Reading...
Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Stock Run Just Starting, Get in Now

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and New Orleans Investment Conference host, shares his stock-picking strategy at a time when high metals prices are beginning to lift all boats. In his view, gold and silver equities may still only be in the second inning. Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

Related News

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Resamples 50.2 Metres of 1.013 Grams/Tonne Gold from Historical Drill Hole at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 5,791 g/t Silver Over 1.75m within 14.45m of 721.4 g/t Silver And 15,522 g/t Silver Over 0.5m within 14.35m of 708.7 g/t at its Langis Silver Project