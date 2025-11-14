Unanimous Decision: UFC and IBM Introduce New AI-Driven In-Fight Insights

The new live insight platform, built with IBM watsonx, will deliver real-time milestones, streaks and records directly to UFC broadcasts and data systems

www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM (NYSE: www.IBM.com/investor" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM) and UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced the next phase of their technological evolution with the launch of In-Fight Insights, an AI-driven live alert platform that monitors and reports in real time when notable milestones, streaks and records occur during UFC events. It is slated to debut at UFC® 322: DELLA MADDALENA vs. MAKHACHEV, which takes place at New York's Madison Square Garden this Saturday, November 15.

As the Official AI Partner of UFC, the new technology solution taps into more than 13.2 million UFC data points from 20+ years of fights and more than 2400 current and former UFC athletes – elevating the viewing experience for both hardcore and casual fans alike.

Part of the UFC Insights Engine built with IBM watsonx, the new In-Fight Insights capability marks the most advanced evolution of that system to date and the first live in-fight integration since the IBM-UFC partnership launched one year ago. Moving beyond pre- and post-fight applications into real-time moments, the engine is built to identify and trigger key fight moments, such as record-setting strike totals, streaks and other significant milestones as they happen.

"UFC Insights Engine built with IBM watsonx is a complex AI package that goes deep to unearth new, real-time insights for fans in seconds," said Alon Cohen, Executive Vice President of Innovation for TKO. "Anyone who uses AI tools knows they are normally able to go deep or fast, but not both. In collaborating with IBM for these new in-fight stats though, we have optimized Insights Engine to accomplish both, a true game-changer."  

While Pre-Fight Insights will continue to provide analysis moments before the opening bell, In-Fight Insights will give broadcasters immediate contextual understanding to share with fans. By integrating these insights into the broadcast feed, UFC and IBM are delivering a new level of in-the-moment intelligence with commentators, production teams and fans. Data will also be stored in the UFC Insights Engine for archival and analytical purposes.

"The launch of In-Fight Insights is the latest example of how AI is really changing the game for the live sports viewing experience for fans around the world," said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications, IBM. "It's a testament to the commitment of UFC to always think outside the octagon, to best capture the enormous storytelling potential and human element of the action going on inside the cage."

Since announcing their partnership in November 2024, UFC and IBM have worked together to establish the foundation of the UFC Insights Engine, aggregating and analyzing the organization's rich library of fight data to create more personalized and data-driven fan experiences. The In-Fight Insights addition is part of a broader effort to scale the Insights Engine across all UFC platforms, including live broadcasts, pre-event programming, social media channels and in-venue activations.

As the popularity of mixed martial arts continues to expand globally, UFC and IBM are leveraging AI and data to bring fans closer to the sport and its athletes than ever before.

About UFC
UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 318 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC. 

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media Contacts:
IBM, ibm@berkcommunications.com

UFC, ufcpress@ufc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unanimous-decision-ufc-and-ibm-introduce-new-ai-driven-in-fight-insights-302615958.html

SOURCE IBM

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/14/c1282.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

IBMNYSE:IBMTech Investing
IBM
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Engages Paul McGuigan as its Qualified Person to Oversee Advancement of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Engages Paul McGuigan as its Qualified Person to Oversee Advancement of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul McGuigan, P. Geo., as its Qualified Person on the exploration and development of the Radar... Keep Reading...
Celebrating IBM Volunteer Excellence Across the World

Celebrating IBM Volunteer Excellence Across the World

At IBM, we believe in the power of driving positive impact in communities around the world. Each year, we are proud to recognize the outstanding contributions of IBMers worldwide who exemplify our commitment to volunteerism, through the IBM Volunteer Excellence AwardsThese awards honor... Keep Reading...
Rapidus and IBM Expand Collaboration to Chiplet Packaging Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors

Rapidus and IBM Expand Collaboration to Chiplet Packaging Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors

Agreement builds on existing collaboration between the two companies for the joint development of 2nm node technology Rapidus Corporation a manufacturer of advanced logic semiconductors, and multinational technology company IBM (NYSE: IBM), today announced a joint development partnership aimed... Keep Reading...
Coca-Cola HBC, EY & IBM on the G in ESG

Coca-Cola HBC, EY & IBM on the G in ESG

By Charlie KingIBMOriginally published by Charlie King on Sustainability MagazineSustainability leaders from Coca-Cola HBC, EY and IBM discuss how corporate governance plays into their ESG and wider sustainability strategyCorporate governance arguably goes under the radar, but senior executives... Keep Reading...
The CEO of Usher's Nonprofit, 'Usher's New Look' Is Helping Build the Next Generation of Black Tech Leaders - Here's How

The CEO of Usher's Nonprofit, 'Usher's New Look' Is Helping Build the Next Generation of Black Tech Leaders - Here's How

Careshia Moore, CEO and President of Usher Raymond IV's youth focused non-profit organization, shares details on its groundbreaking AI-focused partnership with IBM.IBMBY JASMINE BROWLEYOriginally published by ESSENCEPer the organization, UNL has supported more than 50,000 young people gain... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged DTEC PMP GmbH ("DTEC") to deliver a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for Homerun's antimony-free solar glass manufacturing project. The study will leverage... Keep Reading...
Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type ATLANTIS SUBMARINES INTL HLDS November 24, 2025 December 29,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of banknote with overlaid stock market data and charts.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Feel the Heat Amid Valuation Fears

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces a breakthrough solution designed to dramatically expand the addressable market for HPDI™ while significantly improving... Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date BATT Dark Star Minerals Inc. Thursday November 6, 2025 BLO Cannabix Technologies Inc. FNI Fathom Nickel Inc. NXT NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. PLAS PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.... Keep Reading...
September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C CashflowDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Gold Resources to Expand Maiden Diamond Drill Program & Provides Update on Bulk Sampling Program at Lac Arsenault, LIFE Offering Update; Disclosure Corrections

E-Power Provides Update on Management Changes

Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Board with Appointment of Mark E. Smith

Emerita Intersects 9.6 Meters Grading 2.7% Copper, 1.85 g/t Gold and 6.9 Meters Grading 1.4% Copper, 1.85 g/t Gold at El Cura Deposit

Related News

Gold Investing

Canadian Gold Resources to Expand Maiden Diamond Drill Program & Provides Update on Bulk Sampling Program at Lac Arsenault, LIFE Offering Update; Disclosure Corrections

Gold Investing

China’s Gold Market Enters Turbulent Transition as New VAT Rules Take Effect

Graphite Investing

India Overhauls Critical Minerals Royalties to Boost Domestic Mining

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Provides Update on Management Changes

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Board with Appointment of Mark E. Smith

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 9.6 Meters Grading 2.7% Copper, 1.85 g/t Gold and 6.9 Meters Grading 1.4% Copper, 1.85 g/t Gold at El Cura Deposit

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest to Acquire Past-Producing Alpine Gold Mine