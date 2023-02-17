Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

UKnightedXP Unveils AI Strategy At Pensacon

WHAT: UKnightedXP, a full-service global leader in the development of organizational strategies to leverage gaming for social impact, is proud to announce its groundbreaking panel at PENSACON, 2023 on how to use AI to support organizational goals and clients.

WHY: As a leader in the gaming industry, UKnightedXP has a proven history of creating innovative solutions to tackle some of the world's biggest social challenges. The recent distribution of AI tools for public use has changed the game for creatives, and UKnightedXP assists organizations as they learn to harness this new tool for the advancement of their best interests.

WHO: Experts representing UKnightedXP at this organization include:
Mitch Reed , CEO, Retired Combat Veteran, Licensed Scrum Master, and avid gamer
Michele Reed, RN , BSN, Adjunct Professor, SME - Medical
Leslie Bender Jutzi , COO, Legal, Esports and Award-winning innovator pioneering the use of Esports and Gaming in Education
Mike Sullivan , Dir. Military Service Council, Successful Air Force leader and founder of Air Force Gaming, current leader in the U.S. Space Force
Kyle Evers , Gaming Consultant
Alex Sellers , Cyber Engineer, Cyber Security Director

WHEN AND WHERE:
Feb . 17, 20-23 - 4:30 p . m . to 8:30 p . m . CST, virtually
Feb. 18- 19 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. , virtually
Feb. 24-26 , 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in person

UKnightedXP collaborates and supports communities, organizations, and people around the globe to bring its mission of leveraging gaming for social impact to life. Through its powerful approach, the organization has and continues to inspire initiatives in Northwest Florida . From leading the world's first gamer led Emergency Operations Center to assisting local school districts as they bring STEM and CTE gaming programs to our local districts, UKnightedXP is leading the Emerald Coast where community, social impact, and strategic planning intersect .

Media Contact:
Mitch Reed
Ph: +1 580-483-9236
Address of Event: 201 Zaragoza St, Pensacola, FL 32502
Pensacon
The Museum of Commerce

