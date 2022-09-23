Gaming Investing News

Epic Games, 2050 Capital, and Alumni Ventures join Hadean's global investors to support the company's metaverse infrastructure technology.

London -based deep tech start-up, Hadean has secured $30 million in funding to build out its record-breaking metaverse infrastructure technology - already supporting virtual worlds in immersive entertainment and enterprise digital twins.

Hadean Logo

Molten Ventures led Series A and was joined by 2050 Capital, Alumni Ventures, Aster Capital, Entrepreneur First and InQTel. The Series A, along with an investment from Epic Games, will help Hadean build out the company's scalable, interoperable and secure metaverse capabilities. As an open platform for distributed cloud computing, Hadean can be considered the "infrastructure" that powers the metaverse so it can become a reality.

"Hadean's computing power will provide the infrastructure that's needed as we work to create a scalable metaverse," said Marc Petit , VP, of Epic's Unreal Engine Ecosystem. "The company's technology complements Epic's Unreal Engine by enabling massive amounts of concurrent users and unlocking new tools for creators and developers. We are pleased to contribute to Hadean's growth and look forward to continuing to work together to lay the foundation for the metaverse."

Craig Beddis , Hadean Co-Founder and CEO said: "Hadean's mission is to bridge physical and virtual worlds - to help us make better decisions and ultimately improve the quality of our lives in the physical world. Today's virtual worlds are a limited experience - small scale, siloed, and insecure. Hence why, these are the technical challenges we're tackling today. But we believe the true success and mass adoption of the metaverse will rely on the ease by which creators will be able to build their own experiences at scale, leveraging open and robust metaverse-as-a-service technologies. We're delighted to work with industry leaders like Epic Games, who share our ethos and ambition for this reality."

Hadean has developed vital metaverse components and signed multi-year agreements in entertainment (Minecraft, Pixelynx, Sony and Gamescoin), as well as with education and enterprise digital twin providers. Hadean's 14,000-player Unreal Engine demo with EVE Online maker CCP Games at the 2019 Game Developers Conference is just one example of how the company's infrastructure technology enables large numbers of concurrent participants in a virtual environment. This fresh wave of funding will accelerate Hadean's ability to give creators the tools in new and emerging metaverse markets to change every aspect of how we work, build, buy and consume.

David Cummings , Venture Partner at Molten said: " Molten has been a part of Hadean's journey since early 2019. Since then, we have seen the Hadean team deliver ambitious technical milestones, build an impressive customer base across a number of sectors and continue to attract dynamic talent. It is a pleasure to continue providing our support to Hadean as it grows yet further."

About Hadean

Founded in 2015, Hadean are a venture backed startup, reimagining distributed, spatial and scalable computing for web 3.0 and the metaverse. The distributed cloud platform enables scalability, security, and interoperability, driving the metaverse and digital immersive experiences for enterprise, commercial, gaming and government customers. To date, Hadean have worked with organisations such as Microsoft, Minecraft, Epic Games, Sony, Gamescoin, Pilxelynx, Francis Crick , CAE, BAE and Thales. Visit www.hadean.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1835490/Hadean_Logo.jpg

Contact:
YourStoryPR
hadean@yourstorypr.com
+44 (0)7867 488769

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uk-startup-hadean-raises-a-30m-series-a-to-power-the-metaverse-301630826.html

SOURCE Hadean

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Playtika Provides Update on Shares Tendered to Date in its Tender Offer for its Common Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) (" Playtika "), a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles, today provided an update on the number of shares of Playtika's issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a " Share ," and collectively, " Shares ") tendered to date in its previously announced tender offer for the purchase of up to 51,813,472 Shares at a price of $11.58 per Share.

Playtika has conducted the tender offer in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase, dated August 29, 2022 , the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

Keep reading... Show less

Leading Online Operators Launch Principles for Responsible Gaming

The largest online gaming operators in the country have come together to agree to the first industry-led responsible gaming standards. The 12-point pledge is a commitment to principles of responsible online gaming and are recommended as the principles for an industry benchmark.

The announcement coincides with this month's designation as Responsible Gaming Education Month by the American Gaming Association.

Keep reading... Show less

HexGaming Delivers the Ultimate Xbox Controllers - The Ultra X and Ultra One

eSports Players Now Can Raise Their Game with Customizable Controllers for Xbox Series X and Xbox One S

With the Xbox being one of the leading platforms worldwide for eSports, Xbox gamers can now turn to HexGaming's latest lineup of controllers to deliver the ultimate competitive gaming experience. HexGaming today announced the immediate availability of new, customizable controllers for Xbox Series X and Xbox One S. The Ultra X and the Ultra One controllers are available at HexGaming.com and at https:www.amazon.comhexgaming starting at $169.99 .

Keep reading... Show less

NEOPETS ARRIVES TO IMPART THE "NEOPIAN" SPIRIT AT NEW YORK COMIC CON!

Experience the expanded Neopets Universe, enter exclusive giveaways, meet a Faerie Queen, and MORE!

From October 6th to October 9th Neopets is bringing New York Comic Con (NYCC) attendees a celebration of all things Neopian, including the upcoming Neopets: Faerie's Hope mobile Match 3 game the unveiling of the Neopets Official Cookbook a showcase of the Neopets Metaverse and much more!

Keep reading... Show less

Swarmio Media and Globe Telecom Partner with PUBG MOBILE to Promote the Globe Gamer Grounds Platform in the Philippines

  • PUBG MOBILE is one of the most popular mobile games in the Philippines , with over one million monthly active users.
  • PUBG MOBILE players in the Philippines can now complete daily challenges for prizes and 'Ember Points' that can be exchanged inside the Globe Gamer Grounds platform for Steam gift cards, in-game currencies, and more.
  • In April 2022 Globe Telecom rolled out Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform to its 85 million customers under the brand name Globe Gamer Grounds . Revenues generated from subscriptions and transactions inside the platform are shared between Swarmio, Globe Telecom, and TM WHOLESALE.
  • Swarmio's Ember platform enables game publishers and developers to reach, engage and monetize the 2 billion gamers in Asia , Africa , the Middle East and Latin America , where credit card penetration is relatively low and access to bank accounts is limited. By partnering with telecom operators, Swarmio enables gamers to purchase in-game items using telco payment channels such as digital wallets and Direct Carrier Billing (DCB).

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, and Globe Telecom (PSE: GLO) ("Globe"), the Philippines' largest mobile network and broadband service provider, announce the launch of a promotional event (the "Promotional Event") inside PUBG MOBILE in the Philippines in partnership with Level Infinite, a subsidiary of Tencent Games (OTC: TCEHY) (" Tencent ").

Keep reading... Show less

GAMELANCER ANNOUNCES SYMBOL CHANGE ON OTCQB TO GAMGF

Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") announces that its common shares, previously trading on the OTCQB under the symbol WDRGF, are to commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol GAMGF with effect September 22, 2022 .

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×