Ucore Updates on RapidSX REE Demo Plant and Louisiana SMC Engineering Processes

Ucore lays out:

  • The detailed engineering, commissioning, testing and demonstration steps underway at the Kingston, Ontario, Canada, RapidSX™ Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant")
  • The ongoing technical transition steps to the full-scale 7,500 tonnes per annum (ex-cerium and ex-yttrium) rare earth element ("REE") separation plant - the Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") developing in Alexandria, Louisiana

 Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a technical update on its RapidSX™ Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") for the separation of heavy and light rare earth elements ("REEs"). The Demo Plant is located within Ucore's 5,000 square foot RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario, and is operated by its commercialization partner, Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM").

The Ucore team's work at the CDF over the past three-plus years has demonstrated a range of significant gains and process benefits of RapidSX™ for separating and purifying REEs. Ucore has qualified these RapidSX™ benefits through an independent 3rd party evaluation, filing a robust intellectual property ("IP") patent to protect the Company's clear process advantages, and embarking on a Demo Plant commercialization, scale-up and technology transfer program for its developing 7,500 tonnes per annum (ex-cerium and ex-yttrium) REE separation plant - the Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("LA-SMC") in Alexandria, Louisiana.

To ensure best in class processing metrics at its LA-SMC the Company is working to precisely quantify these RapidSX™ benefits through a rigorously engineered demonstration programfor the US Department of Defense. Ucore is preparing for the commercial processing of a broad array of both heavy and light mixed rare earth chemical concentrates originating from a wide variety of mineralization sources. To date, three different feedstock sources[i] have been included in the work at the CDF. Noted below are the detailed engineering, commissioning, testing and/or demonstration focus/optimization areas currently underway for each CDF and LA-SMC feedstock[ii]:

  • Cerium Depletion
  • Yttrium Depletion
  • Leaching to Produce Pregnant Leach Solution ("PLS")
  • Processing through a Conventional Solvent Extraction ("CSX") Mixer Settler Pilot Plant of a Similar[iii] 52-Stage System to Establish Baseline SX Performance
  • Processing through the 52-Stage RapidSX™ Demo Plant (heavies and/or lights - yielding PrNd, Pr, Nd, Tb, Dy and Y)

To ensure optimum design and engineering of the LA-SMC, work at the RapidSX™ Commercial Demonstration Plant, includes the following specific testing, engineering and integration activities:

  • Chloride Precipitate Production
  • Component Degradation Testing
  • Component Non-Destructive & Destructive Testing
  • Dynamic Analytical Integration with Control System - on-site TXRF & ICP-MS
  • Hydrochloric Acid Recovery & Recycling
  • Oxalate Precipitate Production- small batch
  • Oxide Production - small batch
  • Programmable Logic Controller ("PLC") System - feedstock-specific programming for chemistry delivery and feedback from over 600 system sensors
  • Radioactive Monitoring and Tracing - potential trace amounts in every product and waste stream
  • Scale-Up Demonstration - for LA-SMC commercial plant
  • Techno-Economic Engineering - including digital twin modeling
  • Ventilation & Fume Scrubbing System
  • Waste Water Treatment System

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/183030_fcea616ab457cb5a_001.jpg

Figure 1 – 52-Stage CSX Pilot Plant

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/183030_fcea616ab457cb5a_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/183030_fcea616ab457cb5a_003.jpg

Figure 2 – 52-Stage RapidSX™ Demo Plant

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/183030_fcea616ab457cb5a_003full.jpg

"Over the first two years in Kingston, we proved the technical superiority of our now patent-pending RapidSX™ technology platform to mix and separate the chemistry of solvent extraction," stated Mike Schrider, Ucore Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "We have since taken those optimization and fine-tuning efforts and engaged in a robust engineering, construction, commissioning, testing and demonstration effort to truly optimize the chemistry delivery and feedback systems to and from the RapidSX™ platform within the Demo Plant and across all of the related systems within the CDF.

"This arduous yet thorough process will soon enable us to discreetly quantify the previous qualitative attributes of the RapidSX™ technology platform and the resulting rare earth element products as we incorporate every facet of our engineering and production learning curve from our project execution in Kingston into our underway LA-SMC commercial and technical activities."

# # #

 

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com/corporateupdate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Regarding any disclosure in the press release above about the IBAS Program and the expected successful progress of this project and the resulting milestone payments from the DoD, the Company has assumed that the project (including each of its milestones) will be completed satisfactorily and by June 2025. For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, the CDF, the Demo Plant and the Project (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Company's MD&A for Q2 2023 (filed on SEDAR on August 28, 2023) (www.SEDAR.com) as well as the risks described below.

Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant commissioning and demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS

Mr. Michael Schrider, P.E., Ucore Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, is responsible for the content of this news release and may be contacted at 1.902.482.5214.

For additional information, please contact:

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

[i] Mixed REE chemical concentrates from a synthetic monazite, and US-friendly bastnasite and ionic clay sources.

[ii] As applicable.

[iii] Same stages, chemistry and feedstock as the Demo Plant but 1/30th of the volumetric flow rate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183030

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of approximately 3.1 million units ("Units") for total proceeds of $2 million (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used towards the commissioning of the Company's planned RapidSXTM demonstration plant; the processing of initial feedstock through the demonstration plant; finalization of offtake and feedstock agreements; engineering work for the proposed Strategic Metals Complex in Louisiana, USA; and for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

The US State of Louisiana Offers C$15M+ Incentive Package for Ucore's First RapidSX Rare Earth Processing Facility - the Louisiana SMC

  • The proposed incentive package from Louisiana includes US$9.6M in tax incentives and payroll rebates over the first ten years of operation. Upon specific site selection:
    • potential additional state and local economic and workforce incentives
    • an expedited process for all required state permits
  • Ucore's Board of Directors has unanimously agreed to commit the Company toward establishing its first Strategic Metals Complex (SMC) in Louisiana
  • Rare earth oxide products from the Louisiana SMC will be critical to North America's and Louisiana's goal to expand toward green energy technologies

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a mutual commitment with the US State of Louisiana ("Louisiana" or the "State") toward the establishment of the Company's first Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") rare earth element ("REE") separation facility - the Louisiana SMC.

The Company's executive team has been in discussions with the State since the spring of 2022 and spent the better part of summer in a due-diligence process. This included an August trip to examine ten existing "brownfield facilities" throughout the State. Each of these facilities provides a head start as the prospective location of the Louisiana SMC versus a new construction or "greenfield facility."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore Updates on Bokan 2022 Field Sampling Program

Ucore continues to advance its Bokan project as a long-range heavy rare earth source to eventually complement the planned Western feedstock sources for its near-term Strategic Metals Complexes.

A summary of the 2022 field sampling program:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

  • Ucore's rare earth separation commercial demonstration plant is designed to process:
    • Tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis.
    • Many feedstock sources, including heavy and light rare earth element feedstocks planned for the full-scale Strategic Metals Complexes (SMC).
    • All RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.
  • Planned commissioning in Q4-2022, followed by product qualification trials for prospective North American metal/alloy makers and original equipment manufacturers seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains.
  • The full-scale SMC engineering entity, Mech-Chem Associates, Inc., is now fully integrated into all demonstration plant activities.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Innovation Metals Corp.[i] ("IMC") RapidSX™ rare earth element ("REE") separation technology platform and the Company's commercial Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") technology deployment process (the "Program"). The work is taking place at the companies' laboratory partner's (Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM")) facility in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The Program was enhanced after Ucore received the independent evaluation of the RapidSX™ technology platform leading to the subsequent July 12, 2022, announcement of the nearly 3X increase in scope of the RapidSX™ REE demonstration-scale plant ("Demo Plant"). Since then, the Ucore, IMC, KPM, and Mech-Chem Associates, Inc.[ii] ("Mech-Chem") commercialization team (the "Team") has made significant strides in the procurement and construction process for the Demo Plant.

The final engineered layout of the Demo Plant takes up nearly all of the 5,000 square foot Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") at KPM. And the concept of building a plant within an existing building is the go-forward transition template for the engineering process that the Team will replicate to create the first full-scale SMC, once the brownfield site[iii] selection process is finalized. This initial SMC is scheduled to produce 2,000 tonnes of total rare earth oxides ("TREOs") by the end of 2024 and 5,000 tonnes by 2026.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Engineered Design of the Currently Under Construction 51-Stage RapidSX™ REE Demo Plant

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001full.jpg.

"The CDF Team, and the rest of the world, is facing extraordinary supply chain challenges regarding equipment and component availability," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore's VP and COO. "Despite this situation,we have managed to procure the initial feedstocks and virtually all of the required major equipment and components, and the Demo Plant remains on track for a late 2022 commencement of the commissioning process."

"This process will demonstrate the unprecedented North American separation of tonnes of both heavy and light rare earth elements. It will then continue with end-user qualification trials throughout 2023 for Western entities seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains as Ucore transitions to full-scale commercial mode with the construction of our first SMC."

Ucore's REE Separation Demo Plant is designed to:

  • Have the ability to process tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis:

    • from a wide variety of feedstock sources, including the heavy REE ("HREE") and light REE ("LREE") feedstocks planned for the full-scale SMCs.

  • Be capable of processing all RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.

  • Have a parallel 51-stage conventional solvent extraction ("CSX") mixer/settler circuit that will match the RapidSX™ process' configuration and enable direct head-to-head comparison of the performance of RapidSX™ vs. CSX.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002.jpg

Figure 2 - A Sampling of the On-hand CDF Components and Construction Efforts

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002full.jpg.

Ucore stands alone in its speed of executing the commercial deployment of one of the first modern technology platforms for separating HREEs and LREEs - as a replacement for CSX. Mech-Chem is now fully integrated into all CDF activities and is aligned to assist with the full-scale SMC techno-economic assessment and engineering data transfer. The efficiencies and environmental advantages resulting from the CDF demonstration processes are, and will continue to be, directly incorporated into the full-scale SMC engineering design packages. This integrated process is rapidly positioning Ucore to meet the demanding schedule requirements for the development of the first SMC and REO production for the Company's emerging list of prospective downstream partners.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metals resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has an effective 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the US REE supply chain through the near-term development of heavy and light rare-earth processing facilities - including the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex in Southeast Alaska and the long-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property located at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

About RapidSX™ Technology

IMC developed the RapidSX™ separation technology platform with early-stage assistance from the United States Department of Defense ("US DoD"), later resulting in the production of commercial-grade, separated rare-earth oxides at the pilot scale. RapidSX™ combines the time-proven chemistry of conventional solvent extraction ("SX") with a new column-based platform, which significantly reduces time to completion and plant footprint, as well as potentially lowering capital and operating costs. SX is the international rare-earth-element ("REE") industry's standard commercial separation technology and is currently used by 100% of all REE producers worldwide for bulk commercial separation of both heavy and light REEs. Utilizing similar chemistry to conventional SX, RapidSX™ is not a "new" technology but represents a significant improvement on the well-established, well-understood, proven conventional SX separation technology preferred by REE producers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

In regard to the disclosure in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section above, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Elements project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan and/or the Alaska SMC; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

Ucore Secures Line of Credit Financing, Maintains Its Fast Track Plan for RapidSX Commercial Deployment

  • Orca Holdings, LLC provides a Line of Credit Facility in the amount of USD$2 million
  • The primary use of funds is for the continued construction of Ucore's rare earth element Commercial Demonstration Plant and its planned Q4-2022 commissioning

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of financing by way of a secured line of credit facility in the amount of up to USD$2 million (the "Line of Credit"). Proceeds from the Line of Credit will primarily be used to continue the development of the Company's RapidSXTM Rare Earth Element ("REE") Commercial Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant"), currently scheduled for commissioning in Q4 of 2022, as detailed in the Company's July 12, 2022 news release.

The Line of Credit has been extended by Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca"). In consideration for granting the Line of Credit and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, two million warrants ("Warrants") will be issued to Orca, with each Warrant entitling Orca to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.75 during a one-year term ending on July 20, 2023. On July 21, 2022, the Company applied to the TSXV for the exchange's approval of the issuance of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Selected to Participate in Autotech CTA Fall 2023 Silicon Valley Program

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company"), a leading developer of rare earth element processing technology, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the Global Affairs Canada to attend the Autotech CTA Fall 2023 Program in San Jose, California on October 10 -12, 2023. The Program, organized by The Government of Canada's Trade Commissioner Service in Palo Alto and the Province of Ontario Trade & Investment Office in San Francisco, will provide participating companies with access to potential U.S. customers, strategic partners, and investors, in addition to brokering introductions to sector exports and the auto-tech ecosystem in California.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heavy Rare Earths (ASX:HRE

Five-Fold Increase in Mineral Resources to 159 Mt @ 870 Ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides at Cowalinya Project in Western Australia

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (“HRE” or “the Company”) is pleased to report a very substantial growth in Mineral Resources at its 100 per cent-owned Cowalinya rare earth project in the Norseman-Esperance region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on October 5th, 2023 at 2 pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Drilling Program Supports Additional Growth Potential at Makuutu

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “The Company”) (ASX: IXR) advises on progress at its 60 per cent owned Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project (“Makuutu” or “the Project”) in Uganda.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

MST Financial Services' Valuation on Ionic Rare Earths Remains Unchanged

MST Financial Services has published its most recent piece on Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR) entitled, "4Q23: Production Begins of High Purity Rare Earth Magnet Oxides".

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Completes Local Louisiana Tax Exemption Approval Process for 7,500-tonne Rare Earth Separation Plant

Ucore announces:

  • Industrial Tax Exemption Program ("ITEP") approval from the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry and the required local approvals from the Rapides Parish's Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office

    • For its development of an 80,800 square-foot brownfield facility as the location of its first North American commercial rare earth element ("REE") RapidSX™ processing facility in Alexandria, Louisiana

    • Ultimately creating approximately 100 family-wage paying jobs through an estimated facility investment of over US$75 million

    • Planned production ramp-up from 2,000 (in Q1-2025) to 5,000 (in 2026) to 7,500 (in 2027) tonnes per annum (ex-cerium and ex-yttrium) of total rare earth oxide throughput

  • The US$8.2 million ITEP incentive is part of the broader US$15 million incentive package offered by Louisiana Economic Development ("LED")

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the local approval process of the Industrial Tax Exemption Program ("ITEP") associated with its selection of an 80,800 square-foot brownfield facility (see Fig. 1) within the England Airpark in Alexandria, Louisiana ("LA" or the "State"), as the location for its developing Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("LA-SMC") rare earth element ("REE") separation and oxide production facility. The US$8.2 million ITEP incentive is part of the broader US$15 million incentive package offered by Louisiana Economic Development and previously announced by Ucore on April 6, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

