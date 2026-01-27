Steadright and SilverLine Mining Sarl Signs LOI in Morocco with Existing Mining License

(TheNewswire)
January 27th, 2026 TheNewswire Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), a resource exploration company focused on near-term production announces a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a first right of refusal to acquire up to 60% of SilverLine Mining Sarl, a Moroccan company with a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on a Licensed Mineral Claim property which is the License Holder of # 3843117 in the Regional Mining Area of Errachidia within the Kingdom of Morocco.
LOI Terms
Steadright's non-binding LOI with SilverLine Mining Sarl has up to a three-month Due Diligence (DD) period before a definitive agreement. The definitive agreement will give 5,500,000 Common Shares of Steadright to the owner of Mining License # 3843117 for up to 60% SilverLine Mining Sarl. The Mining License holder will retain 25% carried cost with SilverLine retaining 75% of the Mining Claim that currently holds an existing Mining License. This is an arm's length transaction and the non-binding LOI was signed on January 26th, 2026.
Geology
The SilverLine property is located in the Regional Mining Area of Errachidia within the Eastern High Atlas Haute Moulouya plateau and is widely recognized as part of the Moulouya lead metallogenic province. Based on the February 21, 2022 report, "ETUDE GEOLOGIQUE DU PROJET MINIER OBJET DU PERMIS D'EXPLOITATION, POLYMÉTALLIQUE À BARYTINE, FLUORINE ET PLOMB" by Kharmouch Sahar, mineralization is structurally controlled in a system tightly linked to NE/SW-oriented faults and fractures that affect the basement, the lower part, and the cover rocks. These structures create a highly fractured zone where lead, fluorite, and barite mineralization occurs are concentrated. According to ONHYM, 30% of global silver production comes from lead–zinc mines, and Morocco's silver often occurs as a by‑product in Pb–Zn districts.
Qualified Person
Mr. Robert Palkovits, P. Geo., VP Exploration for Steadright and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43‑101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has approved its disclosure. The QP has not yet verified all geological information reported herein, which is based in part on historical data and government sources. Additional verification work, including site visits, sampling, and review of original records, is planned.
Steadright CEO, Matt Lewis, states, "I am extremely pleased with the SilverLine Mining LOI. We think it can add a lot to our company, especially with an active Mining Licence. Our Canadian and Moroccan teams are working very hard at the needed due diligence."
Atrium Research Engagement
Steadright is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation, a leading company sponsored research firm. Atrium will publish various research reports on Steadright based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management. Atrium will also host three recorded interviews with Steadright's management team to present the investment case in an interview format. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of $13,500 per quarter for the services listed above. The services will be provided for 12 months beginning on February 1, 2026. At the end of the Term, the agreement will be deemed to remain in place and be extended on a quarter-to-quarter basis at $13,500 per quarter, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties or the agreement is terminated by either party.
Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders holds any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the company.
About Atrium Research
Atrium Research provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation process. Atrium Research is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.
ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals INC.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focusing on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq KMs of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project and the Copper Valley Mineral Claim, found in the Kingdom of Morocco. Steadright has also recently signed an MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within Morocco, which holds a current Mining License.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information, please contact:
Matt Lewis
CEO & Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquires@steadright.ca
Tel: 1-905-410-0587
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful exploration and development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing on acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
