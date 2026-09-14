UBS Unveils Newly Renovated Office in Birmingham, Michigan

New location brings more than 150 UBS colleagues together and strengthens the firm's presence across Michigan

UBS Global Wealth Management US is proud to announce the opening of its newly renovated office located at 325 N. Old Woodward Ave Suite 200, in downtown Birmingham, Michigan. The location consolidates UBS's Troy and Farmington Hills offices, bringing more than 150 colleagues together under one roof and further strengthening the firm's presence in Michigan.

Designed to support collaboration and elevate the experience for clients and employees, the Birmingham office features modern workspaces, advanced technology, welcoming common areas, conference rooms and original artwork throughout. The space will serve as a central hub for UBS colleagues across the region and provide a sophisticated setting for in-person client meetings, educational programming and special events.

"This office represents an important investment in our people, our clients and the future of our business in Michigan," said Geoffrey Centner, UBS Great Lakes Market Executive. "By bringing our colleagues together in one thoughtfully designed location, we are creating an environment that encourages collaboration and enables us to deliver an exceptional experience for the families, business owners and institutions we serve."

A focal point of the new office is a commissioned metal sculpture created by a local artist and inspired by the wheels of the Ford Model T. The contemporary piece celebrates Michigan's automotive heritage and the innovative spirit of the greater Detroit community. Additional original artwork is integrated throughout the office, creating a distinctive sense of place and connecting the modern workspace to the region's history and culture.

"The transformation of this space reflects the strength and momentum of our business across the Great Lakes Market," Centner added. "We look forward to welcoming clients and community partners to an office that represents both UBS's global capabilities and our longstanding commitment to the local market."

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.9 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the first quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. For press use only.

Media Contact:
Chloe White
Chloe.White@ubs.com

Christina Aquilina
Christina.aquilina@ubs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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