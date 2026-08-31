UBS Announces Leadership Appointments in the South Market

UBS today announced leadership appointments in its South wealth management market, which covers Georgia, Tennessee and Arkansas.

John Houlihan has been named Market Executive for the South Market and is responsible for overseeing the market's Private Wealth Management and Wealth Management businesses. John is based in Atlanta and previously served as Market Director for the firm's Northeast region.

Ian Roth has joined UBS as Senior Market Director, reporting to John. He is responsible for overseeing the firm's Private Wealth Management business, a newly created role, in the South Market. Ian is also based in Atlanta.

The South Market is part of the firm's Southeast Region, which is led by Regional Director Julie Fox.

"These appointments will further strengthen our wealth management platform in the region. John is a seasoned leader who is very familiar with our culture and capabilities having spent more than a decade at UBS. Ian's new role underscores our commitment to our Private Wealth Management business. Having a focused leader in this role allows us to bring even greater depth and attention to the complex needs of our clients," said Fox. "Our South Market is growing at an impressive clip and we remain focused on investing in this region and providing our advisors with the tools and resources they need to be successful. On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, we congratulate John and Ian on these new roles."

John's career in financial services spans more than three decades, including years of experience in Atlanta. He joined UBS in 2015 and was most recently Regional Market Director for the Northeast. Prior to joining UBS, he served as a Regional Director at Barclays based in Atlanta. He began his career in financial services in 1993 as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley. Over the next two decades, he held a variety of leadership roles at Morgan Stanley, including Branch Manager and Complex Director, overseeing markets across New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, and Georgia.

Ian previously spent more than seven years at Goldman Sachs in Atlanta, where he managed the firm's Southeast private wealth business. In this role, Ian worked closely with Private Wealth Advisors serving ultra-high net worth individuals, families and institutions. He brings over 18 years of experience in financial services, holding managerial and consultative roles at several firms in Atlanta and New York, including SunTrust Robinson Humphrey (d.b.a. Truist Securities), Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. Originally from the New York area, Ian earned his undergraduate degree from Duke University's Pratt School of Engineering, and also holds an MBA from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.9 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the first quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Media Contact:
Scott Gamm
Strategy Voice Associates
scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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