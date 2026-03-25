Uber Joins the Ibotta Performance Network in Exclusive, Multi-Year Partnership

Ibotta Performance Network now spans the industry's leading third-party grocery delivery providers, further solidifying its position as North America's definitive platform for CPG promotions

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA), the performance marketing platform for promotions, today announced a partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) to deliver Ibotta-powered digital promotions across UBER's grocery and retail ecosystem in the United States. This partnership strengthens the Ibotta Performance Network's existing marketplace presence and gives CPG brands a direct path to shoppers at the final stage of the funnel — the point of purchase. The announcement marks the first time UBER has entered into a multi-year exclusive agreement with a national digital promotions provider and further establishes Ibotta's unrivaled footprint across the third-party grocery delivery landscape.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260325766216/en/

Uber joins the Ibotta Performance Network in exclusive, multi-year partnership

Uber joins the Ibotta Performance Network in exclusive, multi-year partnership

"Ibotta's exclusive partnership with Uber makes it easier for brands to connect with consumers in a competitive marketplace," said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta. "By putting offers directly into the Uber ecosystem, we are placing high-value savings in the palms of millions. Our partners now have a front-row seat to where their customers shop, ride, and eat – allowing them to influence the sale right when the customer is ready to buy."

Through the Ibotta Performance Network, Uber users in the U.S. will benefit from promotions and coupons for everyday grocery and retail items, home care, personal care, and more. Ibotta offers will debut within the Uber Eats app initially, with plans to expand across grocery and retail items within the Uber and Postmates apps later this year. Uber has made significant investments in its grocery and retail delivery business, with year-over-year growth accelerating in Q4 2025, led by strong retail moments in the U.S. Since the start of 2025, Uber Eats has expanded its footprint with major retailers including Albertsons, Aldi, Kroger, Wegmans, and more.

"This collaboration with Ibotta marks a significant step in Uber's commitment to delivering value across every category – from rides to retail," said Hashim Amin, North American Head of Grocery and Retail at Uber. "By joining the industry-leading Ibotta Performance Network, we are making it easier than ever for consumers to access savings from their favorite brands, while directly connecting CPG brands to their target audience. It's about going beyond convenience to make the entire Uber ecosystem as rewarding as it is essential."

"Ibotta brings a best-in-class, performance-driven promotions network that connects brands to real retail outcomes at scale," said Kristi Argyilan, Global Head of Uber Advertising. "Combined with Uber Advertising's suite of full-funnel solutions, CPG brands can deliver the most relevant savings and offers to consumers throughout their entire journey, from consideration to decision and point of purchase. This partnership closes the loop between inspiration and transaction, ensuring our partners are in a position to drive results." ​​

For more information and to learn more about how Ibotta is building the first performance marketing platform for CPGs, visit Ibotta.com .

About Ibotta ("I bought a...")

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is the leading provider of digital promotions for CPG brands, reaching over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $2.7 billion through the IPN since 2012. Ibotta is headquartered in Denver and has been listed as a top place to work by The Denver Post and Inc. Magazine.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Media contacts
Ibotta, Inc.
Corporate Communications
Hilary O'Byrne, hilary.obyrne@ibotta.com

Uber
press@uber.com

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