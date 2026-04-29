Uber Expands into Travel with Hotel Bookings and New In-App Features

New features unveiled at GO–GET simplify daily life in one app to give people their time back
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), the world's leading mobility and delivery platform, announced a new set of products and features at its annual GO–GET product event , including hotel bookings and new travel tools.
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Uber announces new products and features at its annual GO–GET product event, including hotel bookings and new travel tools
The updates reflect Uber's continued platform strategy to bring more of everyday life into one simple user experience.
"Uber is becoming an app for everything—helping people go, get, and now travel all in one place," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. "We're all living through a moment of real cognitive overload: too many apps, too many decisions, too much noise. At the end of the day, our job is to help people reclaim their time, spending less of it managing the logistics of life and more of it actually living."
Hotels on Uber
Among the new offerings, Uber introduced a partnership with Expedia Group (NYSE: EXPE) that allows Uber customers to book hotels directly in the Uber app, unlocking immense value for travelers. At a time when airline prices are soaring and the summer is predicted to see a surge of travel, consumers are looking for optimal ways to book trips and save.
Uber and Expedia Group are partnering to offer Uber users in the U.S. access to a wide selection of hotels, which will ultimately grow to more than 700,000 properties in destinations around the globe. Uber One members will earn 10% back in Uber One credits on all hotel bookings, plus they'll save at least 20% on a rolling list of more than 10,000 hotels worldwide. Vacation rentals from Expedia Group brand, Vrbo, will be added later this year.
The partnership is expected to expand beyond the U.S. In addition, following an initial pilot, Uber rides will be integrated directly in the Expedia app beginning in June. Travelers will receive push notifications before their hotel check-in date to book Uber rides at a discount for the duration of their trip.
"Travel should feel effortless, and this partnership gets us one step closer to offering a seamless traveler experience," said Expedia Group CEO Ariane Gorin. "By connecting our two-sided marketplace with Uber, we're bringing Uber rides directly into the Expedia app and Expedia Group's lodging inventory into the Uber app through our Rapid API technology. Together, we're helping travelers spend less time planning and more time enjoying the journey."
Travel Mode
Uber also introduced Travel Mode, a new experience within the Uber and Uber Eats apps, offering travelers curated recommendations on local favorites, popular tourist destinations, OpenTable reservations, Uber's version of "room service" delivered directly to your hotel door, and even forgotten items for those traveling to new destinations. Users can now think of the Uber app as a personal travel concierge.
Uber One International
Just in time for summer travel, Uber One now works globally, allowing members to earn Uber One credits on rides, while enjoying $0 Delivery Fee and more. The Uber One credits earned abroad will apply once members return, making the airport ride home even better.
Shop for Me
The new Shop for Me feature is the ultimate way to get things done. Now, users can request items from any store—even those not listed on the app—transforming stressful moments into multi-tasking magic. Whether it's a last-minute gift, a favorite NY Strip from the local butcher, or a 10-inch snake plant, Uber's Shop for Me has got it covered.
Eats for the Way
To help those with early mornings or packed schedules, riders in select cities can now reserve an Uber Black or Uber Black SUV and have your driver arrive with a drink or snack in hand. Once your Uber Reserve has been confirmed, simply tap "add Uber Eats" to enjoy a coffee, tea, or bite on the go.
Voice Bookings
Whether you're running through the airport with kids in tow or have your hands full with groceries, our AI powered Voice Bookings will help you catch a ride in no time. Using a conversational assistant that understands your destination and preferences, Voice Bookings presents the best options for your needs. Just say what you need, and you're on your way.
One Search
We've redesigned the Where to? bar so all searches will populate results for places, food and items across the Uber platform. Whether booking a ride or ordering delivery, search once and Uber will connect the dots.
About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. See Uber's SEC filings for additional information. Uber undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.
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