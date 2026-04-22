Uber and Block Expand Global Partnership to Transform Restaurant Operations and Launch Cash App Pay

Square's global native integration to Uber Eats and Cash App Pay launch in the U.S. unlock new opportunities for restaurants around the world and millions of American consumers.

Block, Inc. (NYSE: XYZ) today announced a comprehensive global partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) that expands restaurant operations capabilities across multiple markets and payment flexibility in the U.S. This partnership demonstrates Block's ecosystem approach to serving both sides of the counter, bringing Square's native UBER Eats integration to international markets, while introducing Cash App Pay 1 to Uber and Uber Eats in the U.S.

The partnership introduces a multi-faceted approach to the food ordering and transportation landscape. First, Square's native Uber Eats integration builds on its current availability in the U.S., to include planned expansion to Canada, Australia, U.K., Ireland, France, and Spain. In addition, Cash App Pay will become available as a payment option across both Uber Eats and Uber in the United States, providing access to 59 million monthly transacting Cash App actives, who are predominantly Millennial and Gen Z, with a growing population of teens. 2 These two updates follow Uber's integration with Block's Buy Now, Pay Later solution, Afterpay, in Australia that launched last year to offer greater flexibility for their Australia customers shopping on Uber and Uber Eats.

"We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Block and further connect our two ecosystems to create more seamless experiences for both our restaurant partners and consumers," said Susan Anderson, Global Head of Delivery at Uber . "This expansion builds on the foundation of our successful Uber Eats and Square integration in the U.S., as we continue to work together to help restaurants unlock new growth. In addition, incorporating Cash App Pay as a payment method on Uber and Uber Eats will offer a younger, diverse, and growing set of consumers a more flexible, reliable payment option—making it easier than ever to go anywhere or get anything with Uber."

Square's seamless Uber Eats integration enables restaurants to:

  • Manage all orders directly through their Square POS system, with self sign-up capability coming soon.
  • Eliminate the need for additional tablets and streamline kitchen workflows
  • Control menus, modifiers, and inventory across channels from a single dashboard
  • Access Instant Payouts to maintain steady cash flow
  • Reach millions of Uber Eats customers while maintaining operational efficiency across global markets

The integration of Cash App Pay into the Uber and Uber Eats apps provides consumers with:

  • A new seamless payment option when ordering on Uber Eats and booking rides on Uber
  • Enhanced payment flexibility and convenience across Uber's U.S. platform
  • Access to special offers and promotions through Block for Cash App customers
  • Simplified checkout experience across both food delivery and transportation services

"This global partnership with Uber exemplifies Block's unique ability to create value across our entire ecosystem by serving both sides of the counter simultaneously," said Nick Molnar, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Block . "Square streamlines restaurant operations while Cash App Pay and Afterpay enhances the customer experience. This is the power of our ecosystem at work – when our products work together, everyone wins: restaurants operate more efficiently, customers pay how they want, and local economies grow stronger."

This partnership underscores both Uber's and Block's commitment to innovation, supporting sellers and customers with intuitive technology that makes both running a business and paying for services easier – strengthening local communities globally in the process.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Block, Inc.

Block, Inc. (NYSE: XYZ) builds technology to increase access to the global economy. Each of our brands unlocks different aspects of the economy for more people. Square makes commerce and financial services accessible to sellers. Cash App is the easy way to spend, send, and store money. Afterpay is transforming the way customers manage their spending over time. TIDAL is a music platform that empowers artists to thrive as entrepreneurs. Bitkey is a simple self-custody wallet built for bitcoin. Proto is a suite of bitcoin mining products and services. Together, we're helping build a financial system that is open to everyone. Block.xyz

1 Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). See cash.app/legal for more details.
2 Block Q4 2025 results

Media Contacts
press@block.xyz
press@uber.com

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