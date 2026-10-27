U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate in the Emerging Growth Conference October 29, 2026

U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate in the Emerging Growth Conference October 29, 2026

U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) ("U.S. Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference on October 29, 2026 (the "Conference").

U.S. Gold Chairman, Mr. Luke Norman, will deliver a corporate presentation on Wednesday, October 29, 2026 at 12:00 pm EDT. 

U.S Gold Corp. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Conference. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the presentation and Mr. Norman will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

To register for the Emerging Growth Conference please click on the following link: Registration Link.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the Conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S.-focused gold and copper exploration and development company. The Company has a portfolio of exploration properties. The flagship CK Gold Project is located in southeast Wyoming. The Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information, visit www.usgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimates," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include these words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements related to the Company's CK Gold Project, including its anticipated benefits, the exploration potential at the Keystone and Challis Gold projects, the Company's business position, and the investor conference discussed in this release and the Company's participation therein and topics to be discussed. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For additional information, please contact:
U.S. Gold Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 800 557 4550
ir@usgoldcorp.com
www.usgoldcorp.com

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SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/27/c2343.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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