U.S. Department of Energy Approves Preliminary Documented Safety Analysis for Aurora Powerhouse at Idaho National Laboratory

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: Oklo) ("Oklo"), an advanced nuclear technology company, today announced that the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Idaho Operations Office has approved the Preliminary Documented Safety Analysis (PDSA) for Oklo's Aurora powerhouse at Idaho National Laboratory (INL) under DOE's Reactor Pilot Program (RPP).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611005638/en/

Oklo's Aurora powerhouse (Image: Oklo)

Oklo's Aurora powerhouse (Image: Oklo)

The PDSA is a major step under DOE's RPP authorization pathway and represents a detailed review of the preliminary safety basis for Aurora-INL, including the project's hazard analysis, accident analysis, safety controls, and design commitments. The approval advances Aurora-INL through a framework designed to unlock U.S. industrial capacity by enabling an accelerated deployment of scalable generation capacity under rigorous federal oversight.

"This approval represents an important milestone for Aurora-INL and helps establish a foundation for future Aurora deployments," said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo. "Aurora-INL is helping show how advanced reactors can move through real safety review, real construction, and ultimately into commercial licensing."

Aurora-INL will be the first of Oklo's planned fast fission power plants and has been granted access to recovered fuel from the Experimental Breeder Reactor-II (EBR-II) following a competitive DOE process launched in 2019, the same year Oklo received a site-use permit at INL for the Aurora powerhouse.

Aurora-INL is advancing alongside Oklo's broader work in Idaho, including the Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility (A3F) where it will be fabricating the initial fuel assemblies for Aurora-INL from EBR-II fuel. DOE's Idaho Operations Office approved A3F's PDSA in December 2025, making A3F the first facility to be approved under DOE's Fuel Line Pilot Program.

DOE's RPP provides a modern authorization framework for building and operating advanced nuclear projects under DOE oversight. Through the program, Oklo expects to gain early deployment and operating experience with Aurora-INL, while continuing to pursue U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission licensing to support future commercial operations.

About Idaho National Laboratory: Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation's center for nuclear energy research and development and also performs research in each of DOE's strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment. For more information, visit www.inl.gov . Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, affordable energy at global scale; establishing a domestic supply chain for critical isotopes; and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert used nuclear fuel into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express Oklo's opinions, expectations, objectives, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, assumptions, forecasts or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." The words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continue," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "goal," "would," "commit," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the markets in which Oklo operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties.

As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual results or performance of Oklo may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important risk factors could affect Oklo's future results and cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: risks related to the development and deployment of Oklo's powerhouses, fuel fabrication and fuel recycling facilities, and radioisotope production activities; the risk that Oklo is pursuing an emerging market with no commercial project operating and regulatory uncertainties; risks related to acquisitions, divestitures, or joint ventures we may engage in; the need for financing to construct plants, which remain subject to market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to an inability to raise additional capital to support our business and sustain our growth on favorable terms; the effects of competition; risks related to accessing high-assay low-enriched uranium, plutonium, and other fuels (including recycled fuels) at acceptable costs and under acceptable timelines; risks related to our supply chain; risks related to power purchase agreements; risks related to human capital; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs; the outcome of any government and regulatory proceedings and investigations and inquiries; and the other factors set forth in our documents we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties of the other documents filed by Oklo from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Oklo. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Oklo will be those that Oklo has anticipated. Oklo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as may be required by law.

Media and Communications for Oklo:
Bonita Chester, Head of Communications and Media at media@oklo.com

Investor Contact:
Sam Doane, Senior Director of Investor Relations at investors@oklo.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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